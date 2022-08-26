Flint man receives five years on CSC conviction

Remon Humphrey is seen at his sentencing hearing Friday in 35th Circuit Court.

 Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin

CORUNNA — A Flint man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for having sex with a minor teenage girl.

Remon Humphrey, 27, was handed down the prison sentence, and will be required to register as a sex offender. He will also be required to submit a DNA sample and pay court costs and fines. Humphrey was credited with 53 days served.

