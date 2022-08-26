Flint man receives five years on CSC conviction

CORUNNA — A Flint man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for having sex with a minor teenage girl.
Remon Humphrey, 27, was handed down the prison sentence, and will be required to register as a sex offender. He will also be required to submit a DNA sample and pay court costs and fines. Humphrey was credited with 53 days served.
Before announcing sentence, Stewart told Humphrey that he was forming a sentence to reflect the crime he committed.
“It’s clear to the court that you got a child drunk and you had sex with her,” Stewart said. “I don’t recall any testimony at all that shows she was willing and able, conscious, to participate in those acts.”
Humphrey was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct by a jury in July. He was acquitted of an additional CSC count, and convicted of misdemeanor providing a minor with alcohol.
The now-18-year-old victim, whom the Argus-Press is not identifying, gave a victim’s impact statement that detailed issues she has had since the August 2021 sexual assault.
“I want to trust people again,” she said. “I walk around my own town with pepper spray.”
Assistant Prosecutor Abigail Tepper described the victime as “a survivor” and “a strong woman,” and asked Stewart to impose a lengthy prison term on Humphrey, whom she forcefully denounced.
“The jury found the defendant guilty of sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious. … His behavior in this case, on that date, is nothing short of a monster,” Tepper said.
Public Defender Doug Corwin asked the court to add rehabilitation to any sentence imposed.
Corwin added after the hearing that he and his client plan to appeal the conviction, and that appeal stands a good chance of winning.
Humphrey has maintained that he is innocent, and the sexual encounter was consensual.
“I was right there next to her,” Humphrey said. “It was all consensual.”
During the trial, the victim testified that she and her friend met in Durand with Humphrey and his cousin, and that the two men had purchased alcohol.
After drinking heavily, Humphrey’s cousin recorded video of the sexual acts between Humphrey and the victim.
The victim allegedly told Humphrey that she was 18, but since she was underage and intoxicated, she could not legally consent to any sexual act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.