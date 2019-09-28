CORUNNA — An Owosso man who struck and killed a motorcyclist in 2018 was sentenced to at least two years in prison Friday in 35th Circuit Court.
Johnnie Sereseroz of Owosso was sentenced to a minimum of two years to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a crash that killed motorcyclist Jessica Richmond in June 2018 in Owosso Township.
Sereseroz was also ordered to pay restitution to Heather Richmond, the victim’s wife, totaling $13,552, and court costs of $961.
In July, Sereseroz pleaded guilty to operating under a suspended or revoked license causing death.
Prosecutors and Sereseroz had agreed to a plea deal that would set the maximum sentence at two years in jail, but after hearing from the victim’s wife during Friday’s hearing, Judge Matthew Stewart went beyond the agreed-upon guidelines.
“Me and Jessie had been together for seven years and not even married for a year when this happened. And now every year on our anniversary, I have to spend it alone. I still have nightmares about arriving on the scene,” Heather Richmond said. “I feel sorry for his family, but two years is not enough.”
“I want you to feel like justice is done,” Stewart said.
“I’m sorry but two years is just not enough. He could get out and do this again,” Richmond replied.
Stewart warned that if the plea is revoked there could be a trial that could result in even less jail time. He called a recess to discuss the sentence with the family of the victim and the prosecutor.
After returning, Stewart allowed Sereseroz to address the court.
The defendant explained he is a simple man who also had to bury a child as the result of a murder and knows how the court system can be like “ripping the Band-Aid off.”
“I’m sorry, but sorry don’t bring no one back,” he said several times.
Stewart told the family restitution likely wouldn’t make them feel better before passing judgment.
“I can order that Mr. Sereseroz reimburse you for your financial losses but that doesn’t do much,” Stewart said. “If lodging and jailing Mr. Sereseroz for causing this death brings any measure of comfort or justice to the family, no matter how small then that’s what will happen,” he said before sentencing him.
Sereseroz, then 55, was charged in November 2018 with causing a death while driving with his license suspended/revoked/denied.
He ran a stop sign in June 2018 and struck and killed Jessica Richmond of Brant Township at Delaney and Krause Road in Owosso Township.
At his arraignment in 66th District Court by Judge Terrance Dignan, he pleaded not guilty.
Police said at the time that Richmond, 29, was northbound on Delaney Road at about 3:20 p.m. when an SUV crossed Delaney westward on Krouse Road. Richmond’s motorcycle struck the SUV.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the intersection of Krouse and Delaney, there are stop signs posted on Krouse, but not on Delaney. The speed limit is 55 mph on Delaney Road. Richmond was wearing a helmet and a brightly colored jacket, but the SUV driver did not appear to see her, police said.
Sereseroz was transported by ambulance to Memorial Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Finnegan said Sereseroz’s license was suspended by the Michigan Secretary of State in 1999 for two or more substance abuse-related offenses within a period of seven years and has been suspended since that time.
Sereseroz said his license was suspended as a result of failing to pay child support in nearby Genesee County.
In exchange for his guilty plea in July, the prosecutor’s office made a promise to Sereseroz that his prison sentence would not exceed two years.
