April 2023 recognized as ‘Parkinson’s Awareness Month’ in Owosso

OWOSSO — Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. issued a proclamation officially declaring April 2023 “Parkinson’s Awareness Month” in the city at Monday’s council meeting.

April is the birth month of James Parkinson — an English surgeon who first described the disease in an 1817 essay — and is already observed as Parkinson’s Awareness Month worldwide.

