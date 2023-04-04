April 2023 recognized as ‘Parkinson’s Awareness Month’ in Owosso

OWOSSO — Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. issued a proclamation officially declaring April 2023 “Parkinson’s Awareness Month” in the city at Monday’s council meeting.
April is the birth month of James Parkinson — an English surgeon who first described the disease in an 1817 essay — and is already observed as Parkinson’s Awareness Month worldwide.
Parkinson’s is defined by the National Institute on Aging as “a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.” Per the NIA, symptoms usually “begin gradually and worsen over the time.” Most people develop the disease after age 60.
“Whereas, Parkinson’s disease is a chronic progressive neurological disease that causes motor system disorders, and whereas a recent study estimates that Parkinson’s Disease affects over 25,000 people in the state of Michigan, and its prevalence continues to rise significantly with the increasing age of the ‘Baby Boom’ generation,” the council’s proclamation states.
Karen Prussner, of the Owosso Parkinson’s Support Group — which was started by her mother-in-law in 1991 after her father-in-law developed the disease — spoke at Monday’s meeting.
“Members of our group are always learning and growing and learning to deal with the situation they’re dealing with. Not everybody has the same issues or the same thing,” Prussner said. “We’re able to support and encourage those people that have it. We want to have the people in and around our area to come and see what we do and talk to us and let us know what’s going on.”
Teich’s proclamation recognized the work of the Owosso Parkinson’s Support Group and the services it provides the community in supporting those affected by the disease.
“And whereas a local support group — the Owosso Parkinson’s Support Group — has been meeting for over 32 years in an effort to provide education, support and fellowship to those affected by this frustrating disease,” the proclamation states. “I do hereby encourage all citizens of the community to acknowledge and support the Owosso Parkinson’s Support Group and their activities to inform and serve the citizens of our community because their services make a difference.”
Parkinson’s is personal for at least one council member —Daniel Law shared Monday that he lost his grandmother in 1986 and his aunt about two years ago to the disease, and thanked the Owosso Parkinson’s Support Group for its services.
“I’m very painfully aware of the progression (of the disease) and thank you for the work you do,” Law said.
Prussner said the support group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Shiawassee Council on Aging in Owosso, 300 N. Washington St. The group’s next meeting is April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.