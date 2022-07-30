By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
The primary field for Michigan’s state senate seats in Districts 22 and 28 is crowded. No matter who wins, the seat will have a new occupant after Tuesday’s primary and November’s general elections.
For Senate District 28, which encompasses most of Shiawassee and Clinton counties and part of northeastern Ingham County, two Republicans and two Democrats are vying for the seat of outgoing State Sen. Tom Barrett, who is himself running for the new 7th District in the U.S. House against incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly.
For Senate District 22, which represents a portion southeast Shiawassee County, Republicans Mike Detmer, of Howell, and Lana Theis, of Brighton, are squaring off in Tuesday’s primary. Theis is the current incumbent. Democrat Jordan Genso, of Brighton, is running unopposed.
DISTRICT 28
Republicans Daylen Howard and Madhu Anderson will square off Tuesday in the primary, with the winner advancing to the November general election to face either Sam Singh or Muhammad Salman Rais, both Democrats.
Howard, 27, of Owosso, worked as an intern for Republican State Sen. Rick Jones, and has been involved in several campaigns for congressional candidates. He currently works in retail sales management.
According to Howard, his priorities are lowering taxes, slowing inflation and the cost of living, and reducing burdensome regulations to allow businesses to thrive.
“With inflation at a 40-year high, many families are struggling to make ends meet. I will fight to lower taxes so that families keep more of their paycheck in their pocket,” Howard said via email. “Also, lowering the cost of living and reducing burdensome regulations that prevent both businesses and individuals from considering Michigan when relocating or starting new.”
Howard also said secondary and continuing education for residents is important, and wants to ensure local law enforcement is supported.
“I will lead efforts to increase investments in our public schools to keep them first-class for our district and support a system that encourages students to consider all higher education paths, including trade schools,” Howard said. “I will work towards creating opportunities for more manufacturing companies and businesses to move into our community. I will help bridge the gaps between law enforcement and the communities in which they serve and ensure law enforcement receives the best training in the nation.”
Howard also wants voters to know that as a local resident, he understands the community.
“I was born and raised in the 28th District. I know the values that this community holds dear,” Howard added. “As a young conservative, I will defend the values we love and bring a new generation to our base. I believe, in these trying times, we need to be represented by someone who personally understands just how difficult the last two and a half years have been for most Michiganders. I will bring a fresh and honest perspective to Lansing.”
Howard originally intended to run for the state house seat held by Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, who is term-limited.
Anderson, of East Lansing, is a “common sense Republican,” according to her campaign website. Anderson is a former Michigan Deputy State Treasurer and currently serves as treasurer for a local arts organization. She has a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Michigan and bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California at Berkeley.
Anderson’s website describes her as pro-life and pro-Second Amendment and some important issues to her are repairing roads, election security, school choice for parents, fiscal responsibility and reducing taxes.
An email to her campaign seeking comment was not returned before press time.
Democrats Sam Singh, of East Lansing, and Muhammad Salman Rais, of DeWitt, are the candidates on the other side of the ballot.
Singh, 51, served on the East Lansing City Council, as East Lansing mayor and state representative. He stepped down as CEO from research and evaluation firm, Public Policy Associates, to run for state senate. He was also president/CEO of the Michigan Nonprofit Association.
His said priorities include engagement with the community, sound economic development, protecting the environment and the Great Lakes, and educational opportunities.
“I am one of the few candidates that has work experience in the private sector, nonprofit sector and the public sector,” Singh said via email. “I think that all elected officials should be listeners that are willing to work with a diverse set of stakeholders to help solve problems facing our state and local communities. I value people that are straight shooters and that treat people with respect. I believe in the adage that you can find ways to disagree without becoming disagreeable. I am proud that I have a strong record of working in a bipartisan manner on both the state and local level.”
Singh also touted his experience with procuring funding for schools and wants to concentrate on health care and the opioid crisis.
“I am running for the state senate to continue to support sound economic development, strengthen our education system and to protect our environment and the Great Lakes,” Singh added. “While I was in the legislature, I served on the Appropriations Committee and I tried to make sure that local communities and school districts had access to fair and equitable funding.”
Salman Rais, 46, who works as a physician and is a precinct delegate for the Democratic Party, said he wants to work with everyone — even Republicans on the other side of the aisle.
One of his most important issues is accessibility to affordable health care.
“Having worked within the medical system for many years, I know firsthand how difficult it can be for people to access quality, affordable care, and I will work to improve that situation,” he said.
He also wants to work to begin to heal the current toxic political climate and to concentrate on keeping young college graduates in Michigan after they complete their studies.
“I believe in easy voting, fair districts, positive campaigns,” he said. “I want to create awareness about democratic principles in our community to support diversity and inclusion. I will work in the legislature to increase understanding and to help heal partisan divisions. I adopted a simple campaign strategy because I wanted to listen deeply to my fellow citizens to learn about the issues that were most important to them. With your support, I will bring fresh ideas and diverse experience to the 28th District.”
DISTRICT 22
None of the three candidates for the seat responded to emailed questions and a request for comment.
Theis was elected to the 22nd District seat after two terms as 42nd District state representative. She served as the chair of the House Insurance Committee, vice-chair of the House Judiciary Committee, and served as a member on the House Regulatory Reform, Law and Justice, Local Government, and Oversight and Ethics, and Financial Service committees.
She attended California State University-Fullerton, earning a bachelor’s degree in biology and a minor in chemistry, according to her campaign website.
Detmer’s website states that he attended Oakland University and worked for a mortgage broker in Bloomfield Hills before getting married and moving to Kansas. He and his family then moved to Florida and back again to Michigan.
According to Detmer’s campaign website, he is pro-Constitution, pro-small business, pro-First and Second Amendment. Detmer said he believes in limited government, supports law enforcement, and is pro-life. He is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
“Mike Detmer is a motivated, and staunch conservative Republican — who is a fighter,” his website states. “Mike is constantly fighting for the unborn and our Bill of Rights. He wants to fight on Capitol Hill for border security, lower taxes, smaller government, and our very way of life in the face of this socialism plaguing our nation today.”
On his campaign page, Genso points to over 10 years of service to the community, including the Brighton District Library Board of Trustees beginning in 2016, being appointed by the Central Michigan University Board of Trustees to serve on the FlexTech High School (Brighton) Board of Directors, Brighton Zoning Board of Appeals, the Livingston Reapportionment Committee, as well as working with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program beginning in 2008.
According to his LinkedIn page, Genso is a real estate agent.
