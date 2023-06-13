OVID — Following discussions at Monday’s meeting — which stretched to nearly three hours — the Ovid City Council has 10 business days to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request appeal pertaining to a legal report which has cost the city close to $7,500 so far.

The appeal, filed with the city May 30 by The Argus-Press, follows an original request for the report — compiled by the East Lansing-based Thrun Law Firm — filed three weeks earlier.

