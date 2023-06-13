OVID — Following discussions at Monday’s meeting — which stretched to nearly three hours — the Ovid City Council has 10 business days to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request appeal pertaining to a legal report which has cost the city close to $7,500 so far.
The appeal, filed with the city May 30 by The Argus-Press, follows an original request for the report — compiled by the East Lansing-based Thrun Law Firm — filed three weeks earlier.
Citing attorney-client privilege, the entire 16-page report was completely redacted upon delivery.
In response to a question from Mayor Pro Tem Mary Perrien, deputy clerk Patti Kieffer acknowledged sending the newspaper’s request to Thrun, as she was “not familiar with how to do the FOIAs,” she said.
Kieffer further acknowledged a lack of familiarity with the bounds of attorney-client privilege.
“That’s where I trip on this, because is anything I say to a lawyer attorney-client privilege? Or is it just when they render legal advice? The state of Michigan says legal advice, so why are our attorneys telling us to black out everything? I truly don’t get it. I don’t understand it at all,” Kieffer said.
The city has until Tuesday, June 27 to comply with The Argus-Press appeal request, per a state statute defining the 10-day period within which the city must reply as beginning after the council’s next regular meeting following the filing.
The precise subject matter of the report remains opaque at this juncture, but signs point to it concerning alleged violations by city staff.
In February, the Argus-Press obtained, through a separate FOIA request, a report authored by the Michigan State Police investigating the sale of city-owned scrap metal, in which funds were disbursed directly to Department of Public Works Superintendent Rich Simpson, rather than to the city itself.
Over a timeline spanning May 17, 2018 to July 8, 2022, Simpson received checks made out to him for a total of more than $1,800, per a city check register.
MSP ultimately found no grounds for criminal proceedings in the case. Mayor William Lasher told MSP investigators he was aware of the procedure, and that the entire council would decide such matters in the future.
The main item of contention relating to Thrun’s report is its cost.
The city’s purchasing policy requires anything totalling more than $1,000 to go before the full council.
Lasher said, in reponse to a question by Perrien, that he did not know the report would cost more than $1,000.
The latest invoice from Thrun includes a $360 charge on May 1 for two hours for “reviewing and revising” the supplemental investigation report.
