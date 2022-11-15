OVID — Financial issues were on the minds of Ovid City Council members at Monday’s regular meeting.
Members got their first look at a proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023 which would require the use of $21,510 from reserve funds to be balanced.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 3:13 pm
The draft budget will be reevaluated after city council members said it called for wage hikes with which they weren’t comfortable.
In its current form, the document for Fiscal Year 2023 includes 8% raises tied to the rate of inflation. The city’s fiscal year begins Jan. 1.
“This is a very big increase when we’re going to be tight,” retiring council member Holly Hibbard said. “There’s nothing written that says we have to cover the cost of inflation.”
Council members eventually asked city treasurer Liza Kusnier to recalculate the budget with increases of 3 and 4%, respectively. The city’s finances will also be impacted by a 10.9 percent hike in the cost of insurance for 2023.
At the same time, the city is applying for – or has recently received – grants for basics like Tasers for the police department.
The city is also contending with an extensive project to replace water lines in many areas, including ones which are 4-inch lines, well below the current minimum code requirement of 8-inch lines. The estimated cost of the project is $9 million.
While the state would furnish 75% of the cost, it would still leave the city having to come up with more than $2 million, which Mayor William Lasher said could come from a USDA Rural Development loan to be paid back over 40 years.
Council members said they did not have an issue with a loan if it meant the work could be completed – ensuring better water pressure for both residents and municipal needs, like fighting fires – but they would prefer the loan be repaid over a shorter period of time.
Lasher told the council it would be a “very low-interest loan,” but did not specify a percentage.
“There are a lot of leaks and a lot of stuff that needs to be taken care of,” council member Mary Perrien said.
The city would also be responsible for $700,000 in engineering costs, which Kusnier told the council could be paid through use of general fund and other city reserves.
“If we had a budget that balanced,” Perrien said, “no one would have a problem with that (raises).”
There is currently an open seat on the council, as only two candidates ran for three open spots in the Nov. 8 general election. Council members agreed to accept letters of interest through Friday, Dec. 2, with a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 5 to choose from among those expressing interest.
Should the vacancy not be filled within 30 days following the election, by law the city is required to hold a special election, which city clerk Josy Medina said could cost between $2,000 and $2,500.
