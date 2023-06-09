CALEDONIA TWP. — Peak prom season has been over for about a month, but someone apparently forgot to tell the folks at Pleasant View Medical Care Facility in Caledonia Township.
Staffers held a prom at the facility on Thursday. Like most proms, it was held for the enjoyment of seniors — except, in this case, of course, seniors were not of the high school variety.
Pleasant View Marketing/PR Director Rachel Baldwin said this year’s prom was the facility has hosted. She said the idea had been in the making for several years, but COVID put things on hold for a while.
“Last year when we did it, it was kind of touch-and-go with us being able to all come together at one time. We had a small window where we were able to be together, and we rushed to do it and it was beautiful,” she said. “The residents had a great time, and it was so good seeing everybody laugh and dance and just enjoy themselves. At that moment, we decided it was something we wanted to do for the residents every year.”
Pleasant View’s prom had all the essentials — dancing, cocktails, food and a DJ. Residents of Pleasant View could even bring dates. Some went with other residents of the facility or family members.
A prom isn’t a complete without a king and queen. Pleasant View’s royal rewards went to Jane and Paul Molesworth, a married couple of 64 years residing in the facility.
“It’s been unusual,” Jane Molesworth said. “But it’s good entertainment here.”
“It’s been a lot of fun — a lot of people dressed up, dancing, having a good time,” Paul Molesworth said. “It’s a real honor to be selected queen and king, and we’re trying to do what we can to fulfill our parts.”
Pleasant View resident Erin McMaster went to the prom with another resident as her date. McMaster said she attended a Christian high school and never had a prom before last year’s edition.
“He’s just a friend. We play a lot of games together. We play card games and stuff like that together,” she said. “It feels a little weird to finally have a prom in a nursing home, but the activity members really do their best to make every situation fully to the best.”
