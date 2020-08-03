CORUNNA — Two individuals have been arrested in connection with an alleged shooting Sunday that left three people injured, according to Owosso police.
Owosso police Lt. Eric Cherry said today that a 26-year-old Owosso man and a 20-year-old Clinton County resident are being held in the Shiawassee County Jail awaiting arraignment.
The Argus-Press generally does not identify suspects who have not been arraigned.
“We were called to the 400 block of Exchange Street, just before 5 p.m. for a single shot from a dark-colored Impala,” Cherry said. “Per information from three witnesses, three people were injured during event.”
A dark-colored Impala was towed from a residence in the 400 block of Exchange Street Sunday evening.
The alleged shooting may have been in retaliation for an incident Thursday at River Walk Apartments in Corunna, sources have said.
Numerous police agencies responded to Sunday’s call, including Michigan State Police, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and Owosso police.
The Impala was towed from 600 N. Washington Street, not from Exchange and tht was around 7 pm last night
