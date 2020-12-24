CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court to aggravated assault for cutting his wife “to get her turned on.”
The 27-year-old man told Judge Matthew Stewart that his wife “was not aware” he was going to slash her with a box-cutter in October.
“Me and my wife have in the past cut each other prior to sex,” he told Stewart. “I asked her if she wanted to, and I cut her to get her turned on, in a sense. And the cut was very deep and I got scared. So then I had her call the police, and she ended up having to get stitches.”
“Where’s the crime in that?” Stewart asked. “I don’t understand.”
“She didn’t ask me to, I did,” the man said, and explained the couple normally cut each other.
Court records indicate the man was charged with felonious assault Oct. 19, two days after the cutting incident. He was arraigned the same day in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty.
The man, whom The Argus-Press is not identifying to avoid IDing the victim, posted a $3,000 cash/surety bond Oct. 21 and has been free while awaiting disposition of the case. His case was bound over to circuit court Nov. 6.
As part of a plea agreement, the man agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor aggravated assault in exchange for the more serious felonious assault charge being dismissed, along with a habitual offender (second notice) status. The Michigan Department of Corrections does not have any public records on its website regarding his prior felony conviction.
Stewart accepted his plea Wednesday, but no sentencing date was scheduled, since he pleaded guilty to a high-court misdemeanor and will be sentenced by a district court judge.
Following Wednesday’s hearing, Stewart orderd bond continued until sentencing.
The defendant has prior misdemeanor convictions for prowling in 2015, and disorderly person, loud music and disturbing the peace in 2016.
In Michigan, aggravated assault is punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.