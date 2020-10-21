LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg United Methodist Church will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, but it will work differently this year to ensure safety.
Both walk-up and drive-thru options will be available. There will be no access to the inside of the church.
Walkers can receive a pre-packaged bag of candy in front of the church at 210 Crum St.
People in vehicles can pick up their candy at the back of the church by driving through the alley on the south side to the back parking lot.
LUMC Pastor Tiffany Newsom said LUMC volunteers will be taking all required precautions when packaging and handing out the bags of candy.
“We will miss having people in our church playing games, eating cookies and warming up with coffee or cider, but we must be safe Newsom said.
People who wish to donate candy for the event can drop it off at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
