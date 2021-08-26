CORUNNA — A group of Shiawassee County residents Wednesday submitted recall petitions seeking the removal of county commissioners Jeremy Root, R-District 5, Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and John Plowman, R-District 7.
The county’s Election Commission will conduct a clarity/factual hearing on the petition language at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Probate/Family Court courtroom inside the Courts and Health Building, 110 E. Mack St. in Corunna. The hearing will be open to the public.
“The purpose of this hearing is to rule on the clarity/factualness of the reasons presented for recall,” county Clerk Caroline Wilson wrote in a public notice announcing the hearing Wednesday. If the recall language is approved by the Election Commission — comprised of Wilson, Probate Judge Thomas Dignan and Treasurer Julie Sorenson — petitions will be returned to petitioners to begin collecting signatures.
The soonest a recall election could take place would be May 2022. All county commissioners are up for election in November 2022.
The push to unseat commissioners Root, Garber and Plowman comes after a July 15 meeting in which commissioners voted — following a legally questionable closed session — to give themselves and other county elected officials COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses using federal relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Of the $557,000 that was disbursed, a large portion of the funds went to commissioners and other elected officials. Root received $25,000; Plowman and Commissioner Brandon Marks, R-District 4, received $10,000 each, and the remaining commissioners — Garber, Marlene Webster, R-District 1, Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, and Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, each received $5,000.
A Genesee County judge has since ordered county officials to repay the bonuses. The judge’s order was officially signed and received by the county Aug. 12.
All county elected officials have returned the funds, according to county Coordinator Brian Boggs, and the remaining employees who received a bonus of $5,000 or more were instructed to do the same following the receipt of the Aug. 12 order, he said.
A number of county residents formed a recall committee earlier this month seeking to remove Root, Garber and Plowman for their perceived role in the uneven disbursement of the ARPA funds.
Byron resident Jeff Reed filed a recall petition Wednesday against Root. The 67-year-old has also publicly announced his candidacy to run against Root in a recall election for the District 5 seat, citing the need for change.
“Since I’m retired now, I can devote full effort to getting (Root) out of office along with Plowman and Garber,” Reed said earlier this month. “They are no good, no good for Shiawassee County taxpayers. Absolutely they should be gone.”
Root resigned as chairman of the board shortly before a special meeting Aug. 1, but chose to retain his District 5 seat representing Antrim, Burns and Shiawassee townships, as well as a portion of Caledonia Township. Brodeur was elevated to the role of chairman by unanimous vote during the Aug. 1 meeting.
Root admitted Aug. 11 he hadn’t reached a decision as to whether he will resign from the board of commissioners. He described the commissioners’ decision to include themselves in the hazard pay bonuses as “an error in judgment.”
“I think they’ve wasted enough and tried to steal enough of the taxpayers’ money,” said Matthew Shepard, who filed petition language to recall Plowman. “If they continue on, they’re going to waste even more.”
Laingsburg area resident Don Goetschy filed petition language to recall Garber, Shepard indicated this morning.
The number of signatures needed for a recall election must be greater than or equal to 25 percent of the registered voters in a given district who participated in the last gubernatorial election — in this case, November 2018. In District 5, this would equate to about 1,130 signatures; in District 6, 1,038 signatures; and in District 7, 1,115 signatures.
A petitioner has 180 days to collect signatures, though signatures submitted must be no more than 60 days old, Wilson said previously.
If a petitioner achieves the required signatures within the allotted time, and those signatures are subsequently verified by the county clerk, the recall process can proceed.
The elected commissioner at that point would have 10 days to resign. If the commissioner declined to step down, their name would automatically go on the ballot — alongside individual nominees from the county’s Democratic and Republican parties — for a recall election, Wilson said.
