CORUNNA — The Corunna School Board met Tuesday evening at the high school, and among its business was the election of officers, appointment of committee members and other items of basic housekeeping.

Jennifer Strauch was elected board president by a 7-0 vote, followed by Sara Beldyga earning the nod as vice president, also by a 7-0 vote. Ashley Rathbun was appointed board secretary, and Mark Buckley is the board treasurer. Those two votes were also 7-0.

