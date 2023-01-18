CORUNNA — The Corunna School Board met Tuesday evening at the high school, and among its business was the election of officers, appointment of committee members and other items of basic housekeeping.
Jennifer Strauch was elected board president by a 7-0 vote, followed by Sara Beldyga earning the nod as vice president, also by a 7-0 vote. Ashley Rathbun was appointed board secretary, and Mark Buckley is the board treasurer. Those two votes were also 7-0.
The board also voted 7-0 to donate its yearly compensation of $300 per member to charity or other causes yet to be determined. Every board member since 2015 has also donated their respective salaries, according to Superintendent John Fattal.
For Corunna’s 2024 prom, the board approved Edgewood Gardens as the site where the event will be held. Fattal noted that with the limited number of venues available in Shiawassee County suitable for events such as prom, it makes sense to lock in a site as soon as possible.
Tim Challenger was recognized as the Corunna Schools Employee of the Month. Challenger is a special education teacher at Corunna High School. He has been on board since 2011, having previously served in the Byron and Ann Arbor Public School systems.
”It is a pleasure to work alongside the best teachers in the state. The dedication and work ethic of this staff are two of the biggest reasons my wife and I choose to bring our children to Corunna each day,” said Challenger in a Corunna Public Schools Facebook post.
The board also voted 7-0 to use the Argus-Press as its official newspaper, where notices for meetings and the like will be publicly posted.
Fattal also outlined a senior seminar class, which will be a requirement for graduating seniors beginning in 2024. The class will require students to give a presentation to a group of district teachers and administrators in a field of their choosing.
A contract for HVAC work by Branro Enterprise was also approved by the board 7-0.
Corunna Schools is also a party in a class-action lawsuit against Juul, a vape company, and Fattal said that a settlement in the case is likely in the near future.
He said the board will need to vote to approve the acceptance of any settlement when one is offered.
The board voted 7-0 to enter closed session at the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, which was related to the negotiation of a collective bargaining agreement with district employees.
A recommendation to accept the resignation of an associate preschool teacher was approved, along with hiring Karissia Patalan as a paraprofessional at Nellie Reed Elementary School. Additionally, Kim McPherson was approved to be hired as junior varsity boys bowling coach.
