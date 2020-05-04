CORUNNA — A 67-year-old Laingsburg man was sentenced via video Thursday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to time already served for felony drunken driving.
Leslie Florida was sentenced to 145 days in jail for third-offense operating while intoxicated, with credit for 145 days served.
In addition to the jail term, Florida was placed on probation for two years, and will be screened for Shiawassee County’s Veterans Court. Florida will be required to wear an alcohol monitoring device, and was ordered to pay court costs and fines.
Stewart noted Florida had been pulled over July 15, 2019, immediately after a Laingsburg police officer saw the apparently intoxicated man get into a vehicle and begin driving.
“I look back at your record, and you have an OWI in 2003 and 2006,” Stewart said. “This one was barely a drunken driving. The officer just caught you as you got into the car and started going. Fortunately nobody got hurt, you didn’t get very far.”
Court records indicate he posted a $400 bond after his arrested and was released. However, he failed to appear for his arraignment Sept. 3, 2019.
“It’s clear from his history that this gentleman does have an extreme alcohol problem,” Prosecutor Scott Koerner said. “At the time of this offense, his PBT was a 0.288. I acknowledge his service as a veteran, and believe he is someone who would benefit from strict probation from this court… The people are willing to give him a chance if he chooses to better his life and tries to eliminate this problem of alcohol from his life.”
“I kind of agree with (Koerner),” Florida said, before being sentenced. “I believe it could help me.”
“It’s unfortunate you’re here today,” Stewart said. “You’re a veteran, retired from Lockheed with a pretty good career. I’d like to have you screened for our Veterans Court. We have services that could help you and you might benefit from them… We’ve got some amazing people that work with our programs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.