Owosso senior charts own path in biology

By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — Owosso High School senior Marisa Rose knew she had an liked biology as a freshman. What she didn’t know as a freshman is fast forward three years, and she would be looking at the subject as a career path.
Rose, who has accumulated plenty of science credits, is particularly interested in genetics and diseases. She attended a summer camp through the research organization miRcore, an Ann Arbor-based non-profit organization with a vision of “treating individuals based on their unique genetic profiles and environmental circumstances,” according to its website. She said she had the opportunity through the program to learn from professors from the University of Michigan, scholars and other interested students, including extensively studying asthma and its related genetic factors.
Inspired by her experience during last summer, Rose has combined her knowledge and passion to start Owosso High School’s local chapter of Genes In Diseases and Symptoms (GIDAS) through the miRcore program.
“It was something I saw the opportunity for,” she said. “I loved what I learned outside of (Owosso), and it’s been cool to learn about that and teach it to others. The more knowledge we can share, the better.” Rose said the chapter has only had three meetings thus far, and already has about 10 members, ranging from sophomores to seniors.
Although she said she “hasn’t ruled out” going the medical school route, Rose wants to study biology and genetics with a statistics minor at the University of Michigan, where she hopes to be admitted. She was recently nominated by the Cook Family Foundation for scholarship opportunities, including the possibility of a four-year, full-ride to Ann Arbor
Rose’s academic accomplishments will certainly help for case for admittance to U-M; she currently holds a weighted 4.41 GPA and is in line to be her graduating class’s valedictorian. She said her success has been a product of striving to do her best.
“When I was younger, it was the end goal. My goal’s always just to perform at my best, but as I took more challenging classes, I’ve been able to be successful at it and that’s where I’ve ended up because of it,” she said.
Rose has also been busy outside the academic realm. She’s played softball since her freshman year and played varsity last year, earning individual Flint Metro League recognition for being a scholar athlete on a team that saw every member earn academic recognition. Starting “wherever the team needed her,” Rose was part of Owosso’s district champion team, and she plans on playing softball in the spring.
She is also a member of the National Honor Society; OHS’s choral program, where she’s a member of the program’s select Madrigals ensemble and has featured in two plays and is currently the lead in The Wizard of Oz; a travel softball team; and the treasurer of class council for her graduating class, where she’s been able to help coordinate prom and homecoming festivities.
Rose has done class council since freshman year when her friend Abby Dryer, to whom Rose said she’s “been attached at the hip” since sixth grade, encouraged her to run together. Rose said it’s been fun working with Dryer, who The Argus-Press recently featured in our Student of the Week series and is in line to be the senior classes’ salutatorian.
“It’s been so cool getting to work with (Dryer) and it shows how many other incredibly talented people are at Owosso and they’re going to be so successful,” Rose said.
In her spare time, Rose enjoys hanging out with friends and listening to music (she said she’s one of the biggest Taylor Swift fans you’ll ever meet). She can solve a Rubik’s Cube and recite the first 22 digits of the number Pi.
