CORUNNA — Thursday saw the culmination of nearly four years of effort to find a new home for the Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs office. Department director Michael Reeve took center stage at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the former assisted-living facility at 1042 N. Shiawassee St. that will now serve as a one-stop shop for veterans seeking county services.
Formerly the VA office was located on the third floor of the county’s administrative center, the Surbeck building.
Thursday’s ceremony was attended by numerous local and state officials, including County Coordinator Brian Boggs, Sheriff Doug Chapman, former sheriff and current state Rep. Brian BeGole (R-Antrim Township), state Sen. Lana Theis (R-Brighton) and six of the seven county commissioners.
“We thank our distinguished guests for taking time out of their busy schedules to be with us, you represent each of our districts, and you are an extension of our veteran family and the communities in which we all work, live and play,” Reeve said.
In his pre-ceremony remarks, Reeve divulged that — while exterior lettering had yet to arrive — “this building will be known as the Sergeant Clay W. Reeves Veterans Center.”
Clay Woodrow Reeves served in the U.S. Marines during World War II and was awarded three Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars, a Silver Star, American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with one bronze star and the Victory Medal. An Owosso native, he passed in 2014 at age 92.
Thursday’s celebratory atmosphere was leavened by occasional notes of solemnity, as those in attendance acknowledged the sacrifices made by veterans who never made it home.
The ceremony included an opening prayer by Irene Hosking — the locally-renowned 105-year-old World War II Army nurse and a former commander of VFW Post 4005 — and no fewer than four flyovers above the center.
The flyovers were courtesy of pilots from Bishop International Airport in Flint and included a “missing man formation” — done as a salute to fallen service members.
County Commissioner Thomas Emery (R-District 7), a retired U.S. Army colonel, summarized the day’s tone.
“Every veteran gave some part of his life, and some gave all, but I think … building represents an effort on behalf of all the people in the county to support our vets and people who did go out of their way and do their duty for the country,” Emery said. “I’m very happy today but it’s still a solemn thing and I must say the flyovers, especially the missing man flyover, was particularly emotional for me, because we think of the guys who did give it all for this country and it’s very important to remember them.”
Several commissioners spoke during Thursday’s ceremony, including Board Chairman Greg Brodeur (R-District 2), who took the opportunity to say that he’s a proud to live in a county that values its veterans.
“It struck me that one of the things the last 20 years that’s come to our cultural zeitgeist has been a tendency of people, more and more, and rightfully so, when they see veterans to say to them: ‘Thank you for your service.’” Brodeur said. “I think that money supplied by the taxpayers is a very good example of what people of this county actually think of our veterans and the debt we all owe them. Behind us is not just a building, it really is a statement of thanks and respect for our veterans.”
Having said that, Brodeur veered into more politically-charged territory.
“There’s another side of that coin unfortunately. We’ve all seen some people take a knee during the national anthem and refuse to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance,” he said. “I think I can speak for everyone in this group and to be honest with you, for the majority of the citizens of Shiawassee County, to say the rest of us will never take a knee, and we will never fail to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. That is the respect that we show our veterans.”
The new Veterans facility comes with a state-of-the-art conference room, which is stocked with a TV with a built-in camera that will allow for virtual meetings, including for veterans to attend Board of Veterans’ Appeals cases virtually; ample parking out front, ADA-compliant bathrooms, an employee break room, a lounge for the county’s VA drivers and a temperature control system for each room.
