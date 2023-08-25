CORUNNA — Thursday saw the culmination of nearly four years of effort to find a new home for the Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs office. Department director Michael Reeve took center stage at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the former assisted-living facility at 1042 N. Shiawassee St. that will now serve as a one-stop shop for veterans seeking county services.

Formerly the VA office was located on the third floor of the county’s administrative center, the Surbeck building.

