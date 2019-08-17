Judge sends ‘serial thief’ to prison

By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — An Owosso man whom prosecutor Adam Masserang called a “serial thief” and a “middle man” drug dealer was sentenced to at least five years in prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for retail fraud and dealing methamphetamine.
John Reveles, 30, was sentenced to five to 20 years in prison for delivery/manufacture of meth, and one year, 11 months to five years for first-degree retail fraud. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning Reveles will serve a minimum of five years before he is eligible for parole.
He was given credit for 102 days served on the meth charge and 96 days on the retail fraud count. Stewart also ordered Reveles to pay court costs and fines, as well as $324 in restitution to Walmart and $40 to MAGNET. Reveles was also ordered to undergo substance abuse counseling while serving his sentence.
“I studied your substance abuse history as it relates to treatment,” Stewart said. “You have been to in-patient treatment approximately 40 times? So it’s not really their fault, it’s your own. I don’t know if this court has anything to offer you in terms of treatment. It doesn’t look like you want to help yourself if you’ve failed 400 times. That tells me that you have absolutely no initiative or drive to fix yourself if you can’t finish treatment.”
Reveles, who has a lengthy criminal record in Shiawassee County, was charged with retail fraud March 19 following an investigation by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. He attempted to walk out of the Caledonia Township Walmart Feb. 27 with a 50-inch television without paying for it.
He was charged by prosecutors with the drug offense May 8 and arraigned the same day. Reveles pleaded not guilty at both arraignments, and had several other pending drug cases.
Several of those charges were dismissed as the result of a plea agreement Reveles reached with prosecutors May 30.
At Friday’s sentencing, Reveles’ attorney Patrick Allen stated his client began using drugs and drinking at the age of 10.
“My client’s record reflects someone with an addiction,” Allen said. “It started when he was 10 years old. I think my client has the sufficient brain power to understand he can change his life. I see light at the end.”
Prosecutor Adam Masserang noted Reveles has seven pending felony cases in Genesee County, including a criminal enterprise charge.
“He was a middle man in the truest sense,” Masserang said. “He took money from the buyer that day over to the seller, and took the drugs back. He was not the larger dealer at issue. However, this is not his first felony offense.”
