By GLORIA COLEMAN
For the Argus-Press
OWOSSO — Summer may be in full swing, but it’s never to early to start thinking about “back to school,” particulary for those who need assistance procuring classroom essentials. To that end, the Salvation Army Owosso Corps held its annual school supply drive in front of the local Walmart on Friday.
The goal going into this year’s drive was to procure 600 backpacks to give to low-income families with schoolage children in Shiawassee County.
That target is significantly above the 150-plus backbacks pulled together in last year’s drive. Salvation Army Lt. Justin Steckbauer cited rising costs as a reason for the goal uptick.
“There are a lot of people in need, more than you might realize,” said Steckbauer. “Without this, a lot of kids would not get the school supplies they need.”
Steckbauer said that Walmart typically gives the corps a $500 grant to further the drive, but this year the store upped that amount to $1,000.
A novelty at this year’s drive was the presence of three members and one truck from the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department, with their big red engine drawing eyeballs to the good work.
Steckbauer was able to leverage a personal connection into this sizable attention-getter.
“I’m friends with someone in their department, and when I mentioned our drive she suggested to collaborate for this, so here we are,” he said.
Steckbauer finds facilitating the drives to be an uplifting experience.
“The great thing is, most people are very giving. It kind of restores my faith in humanity, to be out here and see how generous people can be in times like these,” he said.
The backpacks stuffed with school supplies resulting from the drive will be given out from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 26, at the Church of the Nazarene in Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.