Judge denies travel request for man awaiting trial

CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart denied a motion from a West Bloomfield man currently on bond for numerous felony charges to allow him to travel to Bangladesh.
Attorneys for Sayem Chowdhury, 29, had submitted a motion in circuit court to allow their client to travel to Bangladesh for up to 60 days to accompany his elderly mother back to the U.S. for medical treatment.
However, Stewart noted that Chowdhury, who is an American citizen originally from Bangladesh, could use the opportunity to evade American law enforcement because Bangladesh and the U.S. do not currently have an extradition treaty.
“As I understand it the United States does not have an extradition treaty (with Bangladesh),” Stewart said. “I know there’s a treaty in the works, but there isn’t one now.”
Stewart also noted the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he could not accurately predict what would happen with travel restrictions in the U.S. or other countries.
“What’s on the court’s mind, more than anything else, would be the continually-evolving coronavirus situation,” Stewart continued. “Should the court grant leave for the defendant to go to Bangladesh? It is not in my hands to control the coronavirus. Who knows? I know that in Shiawassee County and the state of Michigan, the positivity rates are rising dramatically. I don’t know what the numbers are in Bangladesh. I don’t know what the numbers are in any connecting airport. What if the authorities in Bangladesh say we can’t let anybody leave or come in and we’re locking down?”
Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor Richard McNally asked if the motion were granted, then Chowdhury’s $25,000 bond be raised. He added Chowdhury has several relatives in the U.S. who could travel here from Bangladesh with his mother.
Chowdhury is currently facing three counts of felony firearms, as well as child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.
He was arrested in May 2021 following an undercover sex sting operation by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. He allegedly traveled to meet up with a non-existent minor for sex.
According to court records, Chowdhury was arraigned June 7 before former 66th District Court Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty.
Chowdhury posted a $25,000 cash/surety bond the same day and has been free since that time. His trial is tentatively scheduled for March, but trials are currently paused in circuit court due to COVID positivity rates.
