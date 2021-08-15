SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — A group of Shiawassee County residents have formed a recall committee seeking the removal of county commissioners Jeremy Root, R-District 5, Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and John Plowman, R-District 7.
No formal petition language has been submitted to the county clerk’s office to this point, though Byron resident Jeff Reed, a leader in the recall effort, said he hopes to file language for District 5 soon — with the hope of collecting signatures as early as September.
Reed, 67, also publicly announced his candidacy to run against Root in a recall election for the District 5 seat, citing the need for change.
“Since I’m retired now, I can devote full effort to getting (Root) out of office along with Plowman and Garber,” said Reed, a Byron resident for the past 16 years. “They are no good, no good for Shiawassee County taxpayers. Absolutely they should be gone.”
The push to unseat the commissioners comes after a July 15 meeting in which they voted — following a legally questionable closed session — to give themselves and other county elected officials COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses using federal relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Of the $557,000 that was disbursed, a large portion of the funds went to commissioners and other elected officials. Root received $25,000; Plowman and Commissioner Brandon Marks, R-District 4, received $10,000 each, and the remaining commissioners — Garber, Marlene Webster, R-District 1, Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, and Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, each received $5,000.
A Genesee County judge has since ordered county officials to repay the bonuses. The judge’s order was officially signed and received by the county Thursday.
All county elected officials have returned the funds, according to county Coordinator Brian Boggs, and the remaining employees who received a bonus of $5,000 or more have been instructed to do the same.
“What they are doing and have done, especially with this federal funding, that’s just absolutely wrong,” said former District 4 commissioner Les Schneider, a member of the recall effort. “There’s no remorse at all. I think they’re only sorry because they got caught.”
The recall committee, comprised of residents throughout the county, is currently in the process of drafting petition language.
“We should have something submitted next week,” committee member Matthew Shepard said, adding “I think they’ve wasted enough and tried to steal enough of the taxpayers’ money. If they continue on, they’re going to waste even more.”
Once petition language is submitted, the elected official identified in the language would be notified, and a public hearing before the county’s election commission — comprised of Probate Judge Thomas Dignan, Treasurer Julie Sorenson and Clerk Caroline Wilson — would be scheduled to determine the validity of the language, according to Wilson.
If language is deemed valid, the petition returns to the petitioner, who can proceed with collecting signatures. The number of signatures needed for a recall election must be greater than or equal to 25 percent of the registered voters in a given district who participated in the last gubernatorial election — in this case, November 2018.
A petitioner has 180 days to collect signatures, though signatures submitted must be no more than 60 days old, Wilson said.
If a petitioner achieves the required signatures within the allotted time, and those signatures are subsequently verified by the county clerk, the recall process can proceed.
The elected commissioner at that point would have 10 days to resign. If the commissioner declined to step down, their name would automatically go on the ballot — alongside individual nominees from the county’s Democratic and Republican parties — for a recall election, Wilson said.
Reed estimates he needs roughly 1,130 signatures from registered voters in District 5 to spur a recall election against Root.
“I’m a retired engineer. If I have to, I can devote full time to this thing,” Reed said. “I think we can do it. I have no doubt.”
More than anything, Reed, and others, just want to see better government representation going forward.
“Everybody’s going to help everybody (in this recall process), and hopefully at the end of the day we can get some good (representatives) who are concerned about the people. ... Some fiscal responsibility because this doesn’t look good. This doesn’t look good for anybody,” Reed said.
The soonest a recall election could take place would be May 2022. All commissioners are up for election in November 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.