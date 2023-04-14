ANTRIM TWP. — A large fire at an Antrim Township residence Friday afternoon destroyed a pole barn and closed Lansing Road between Cork and Winegar roads for more than an hour, but a quick, coordinated response by local first responders prevented further significant damage and there were no resulting injuries or fatalities resulting from the conflagration.
In a quirk of fate, the blaze was initially reported by an off-duty firefighter.
Perry Area Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Scott Grinnell said he was at his nearby home when he saw the fire at 1628 W. Lansing Road. He called Shiawassee County Central Dispatch at 4:27 p.m., before arriving on scene to take command of the situation.
“It was right behind my residence, so I called it in,” Grinnell said. “A shed (on the property) caught fire, and it caught the adjacent pole barn on fire.”
Grinnell said the shed, pole barn and a nearby camper trailer were all total losses. Siding on the residence and its garage also sustained some damage. Perry Area Fire Rescue Chief Guy Hubbard said motorcycles and lawnmowers were in the pole barn, but “nothing of high importance or monetary value.”
Grinnell said a homeowner was in the house at the time of the fire and was able to evacuate on her own, with neighbors assisting crews in evacuating several dogs from the house.
The incident was a great example of effective mutual aid between departments, Grinnell said, as Perry Area Fire Rescue, coordinated with the Laingsburg, Shiawassee Township and Vernon Township fire departments to contain the fire “within an hour,” while Morrice and Perry police controlled traffic.
“It was a quick response and knockdown, and everybody did good with the mutual aid,” Grinnell said.
Grinnell said the homeowner told him she believes the fire was electrical, but Hubbard said Friday evening the cause is unknown and is under investigation.
