ANTRIM TWP. — A large fire at an Antrim Township residence Friday afternoon destroyed a pole barn and closed Lansing Road between Cork and Winegar roads for more than an hour, but a quick, coordinated response by local first responders prevented further significant damage and there were no resulting injuries or fatalities resulting from the conflagration.

In a quirk of fate, the blaze was initially reported by an off-duty firefighter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.