CHESANING — Area tree limbs may still be full of green, but autumnal colors abound at Tomac Pumpkins in Chesaning, which opened for the fall season on Friday in full defiance of the afternoon’s low-80s temps.
Tomac Pumpkins specializes in growing and selling over 200 varities of pumpkin, squash and other gourds, sourced from “all over the world,” according to farm operator Sarah Tomac.
Tomac, a fourth-generation farmer, has a deep history with the stuff jack-o’-lanterns are made of. She started selling pumpkins as a young girl, with the help of her grandmother.
Her operation today is considerably more exotic. Tomac gets her seeds from a friend who travels for the world seed bank.
“You name the country or the continent (and) we have it — except for Antartica because it’s frozen and nothing grows down there,” Tomac said laughing.
If she likes what the seeds produce, she hand pollinates them.
Tomac’s rotation of seasonal employees features several helpers who come back year after year, and she’s was grateful for their reliable help.
One such steadfast employee is Kayleigh Hetherington who is celebrating her third year at Tomac Pumpkins.
Hetherington said she loves returning each season and seeing the different types and texures of pumpkins. She gets excited when Tomac brings in new varities.
On Friday, Hetherington invited her friend Chanel Walton to join her in the patch. Walton said she enjoyed the picking and would like to continue for the season.
Typically, the farm has around 250 different types of pumpkins, but that number is down this year (209) owing to dry weather conditions.
In addition to pumpkins, the farm produces prodigious amounts of maple syrup.
“We do about 1,400 taps of syrup in the spring, and we produce and bottle our own syrup … we have it for sale year-round,” Tomac said.
Goodies from Murtle’s Chocolates of Owosso — along with flowers, local honey, sewn goods, jam and other locally-sourced items — are also available for purchase.
But pumpkins will always be the main attraction — it’s right there in the name.
This season’s prices are similar to those in past years, with only a few items increasing in cost due to inflation, Tomac said.
“Our big, orange pumpkins are $15 or less,” Tomac said. “(The) majority of them are going to run five dollars to $10.”
Whatever doesn’t sell by the end of the season is sold to those looking for animal feed. The farm also donates suitable and edible items to food pantries.
One of Tomac’s goals is to educate people on the health benefits of eating pumpkin. This past winter she wrote a cookbook which contains around 70 different pumpkin recipes.
Tomac is of the opinion that, anything you can do with a potatom you can do with pumpkin.
She also wants people to know that not all pumpkins taste the same, so, if someone doesn’t like of the standard pumpkin, it doesn’t mean they shouldn’t try another.
“I have a pumpkin for everybody,” Tomac said.
