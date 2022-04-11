OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Democratic Party will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It will be a hybrid meeting, with the option to attend in-person and via Zoom.
For those planning to attend in person, the meeting will be held at the Corunna Community Center in the basement community room, 421 Emma Drive in Corunna.
Those planning to attend in person, are asked to be fully vaccinated and boosted, and bring a mask in case local COVID-19 conditions warrant it. If you would like to attend via Zoom, and have not received a previous Zoom invitation, email chair@shiawasseedems.org.
