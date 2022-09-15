CORUNNA — Republican nominee for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon visited Shiawassee County Wednesday afternoon and collected the endorsements of numerous state and local officials and law enforcement.
Dixon appeared at the 35th Circuit courthouse in Corunna, flanked by State Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner and Republican candidate for state senate Daylen Howard, R-Owosso.
The common theme amongst Shiawassee County officials was that of restoring funding for secondary county road patrol and supporting law enforcement.
When asked what she would say to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Dixon said she would like the governor to explain her first term in office in an open forum.
“I look forward to debating her and I would like her to talk about the real issues in this state,” Dixon said in a sit-down interview following the courthouse event. “I think the people deserve to hear from her, what she is going to do for the state and how she can explain the last four years.”
Dixon, along with Barrett, also stressed the importance of reading comprehension and mathematics in school curriculum, and technical and skilled trades jobs.
In addition to the local officials who endorsed Dixon Wednesday, an additional 21 Michigan sheriffs announced their endorsements, supporting the nominee’s “Building a Safer State” plan. The initiative is a $1 billion strategy to lower violent crime, and increase law enforcement recruitment and retainment.
With the general election now 54 days out, fivethirtyeight.com forecasts Gov. Whitmer leading Dixon, 53 to 43 percent, and gives Whitmer a 93 percent overall chance of winning.
In Shiawassee County in 2018, Republican candidate Bill Schuette defeated Whitmer, 50.09 percent to 46.37 percent. Overall, Whitmer won the governorship with a final vote of 53.3 percent to 43.8 percent.
