CORUNNA — Republican nominee for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon visited Shiawassee County Wednesday afternoon and collected the endorsements of numerous state and local officials and law enforcement.

Dixon appeared at the 35th Circuit courthouse in Corunna, flanked by State Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner and Republican candidate for state senate Daylen Howard, R-Owosso.

