CORUNNA — The Great Lakes Bay Region chapter of Families Against Narcotics is showcasing what it calls a “typical” teenagers bedroom this week at the Shiawassee County Fair.
The room inside a trailer, however, hides a variety of clues that might tip a parent off that their teen is using drugs.
The room containts dryer sheets used to mask the smell of marijuana, rolled-up dollar bills, prescription pills hidden in DVD cases, and several normal items that could be used to hide drugs, such as a hairbrush with a removeable end or an electric pencil sharpener with drugs hidden in the shavings catcher.
Lori Ziolkowski, an associate professor at Delta College who has taught marketing and management for the past 10 years, said helped start the Bay County Families Against Narcotics chapter after witnessing her daughter battle heroin addiction. The trailer helps show parents how to recognize the signs of drug use in their own children.
“I am the mom of a daughter who is now three years and four months in recovery from an IV heroin battle,” Ziolkowski said. “Two years ago, I sought to do something in the community to help stop that from happening to other families because it’s devastating. We almost lost her. I was seeing young people dying in our community. So I reached out to FAN in 2017, which started in Macomb County in 2007 as a grassroots community organization as a result of drug overdose deaths.”
Ziolkowski said she didn’t recognize the signs of drug use in her daughter, and never expected her to experiment, let alone get addicted to, hard drugs. But she said her experiences made her want to raise awareness for other parents, so that they could recognize the warning signs, and getting a FAN chapter started was a good way to do so.
“At the same time Judge Harry Gill, who is our drug treatment judge up in Bay County, had also reached out to them, and they connected the two of us. Judge Gill and I met and decided we were going to start a FAN chapter in Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties. He’s our president and I’m our vice president.”
Ziolkowski mentioned several law enforcement personnel and departments that have been instrumental in getting a FAN chapter and the bedroom display up and running, including Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham, Midland police, Saginaw police, Bay City police and several other departments.
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Doug Chapman, who works with 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart’s drug court program, contacted Ziolkowski.
Chapman has been instrumental in the startup and administration of the county’s program.
“Every time someone reached out to me from this area, they always told me, ‘Sgt. Chapman,’” Ziolkowski said. “Finally I got to meet him and I was like, ‘Yes, I’ll do it for him, because I’ve heard so many good things about him from everyone here.’”
Chapman is working on getting a FAN chapter started in Shiawassee County, and plans on constructing a similar bedroom display.
“Our ambition is to start a FAN chapter here,” Chapman said. “We’ve had a couple of meetings here. Now I’m going to use Lori’s help from her chapter to help us get started here. The great thing about FAN is it’s an organization that’s available to families who have a substance abuse problem but haven’t violated the law. I didn’t have the help as a police officer that’s available now for people. It’s important to get this information out to the public. Drugs are terrible here in the community. For this epidemic, we need everyone’s help.”
Several items in the display were donated by families of individuals who died as a result of drug overdoses. Some of the items include a Detroit Tigers hat, pairs of shoes and items used for disc golfing.
“We want people to know that these aren’t just statistics,” Ziolkowski said. “It’s not just people nobody knows. It’s people who were loved, had futures, they had lives and they are missed.”
Nick Kastros, who said he’s been in recovery for five years and works with FAN, said he put the trailer together as a way to help others, and encourages others to learn from his experiences.
“This is my passion,” Kastros said. “I’m trying to turn my experience into something, so other people don’t have to go through what I went through. I’ve lived it. I was in a hospital bed after overdosing multiple times. I know what it’s like to hit rock bottom. It’s avoidable. This is a preventable disease. We’re just doing all that we can to prevent it from happening to as many people as possible.”
Kastros advises parents to take the issue of drug abuse seriously, and encourages them to be open and honest while talking about the issue with their kids.
“It is a huge issue and it does progress. Take it seriously. Talk to your kids about drugs. Have a dialogue with your kids, and don’t just look the other way,” Kastros said.
For more information on Families Against Narcotics, call (989) 439-5507 or visit familiesagainstnarcotics.org/greatlakes.
Individuals seeking information on the Shiawassee Prevention Network can call (989) 723-8239.
For parents who find drugs and want to dispose of them, dropoff locations include the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Durand City Hall, Owosso Memorial Healthcare, Owosso Public Safety and Perry City Hall. These locations have receptacles the drugs can be placed into, question-free. The contents are collected and destroyed by police personnel.
