Rivals Taphouse and Grille closed for 2 days ahead of new menu implementation

Argus-Press Photo/Dawn ParkerFrom left: Rivals Taphouse and Grille head chef Les Fleming, owner Ashley Connelly and general manager Eric Lab.

CALEDONIA TWP. — Rivals Taphouse and Grille is closed today and tomorrow. Regular patrons needn’t worry however, the sports bar, located at 2500 E. M-21, is just taking a timeout. Play will resume Thursday — with a new and, it is hoped, improved menu in tow, which, owner Ashley Connelly says, will be a medley of old favorites and fresh tastes.

The menu has been put together by recently-recruited head chef, Les Fleming, who brings decades of experience to the eatery — including time spent at the Retro Rocks restaurants in the Saginaw/Bay City area, as the executive chef of Catbird in Port Austin.

