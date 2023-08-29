Rivals Taphouse and Grille closed for 2 days ahead of new menu implementation

CALEDONIA TWP. — Rivals Taphouse and Grille is closed today and tomorrow. Regular patrons needn’t worry however, the sports bar, located at 2500 E. M-21, is just taking a timeout. Play will resume Thursday — with a new and, it is hoped, improved menu in tow, which, owner Ashley Connelly says, will be a medley of old favorites and fresh tastes.
The menu has been put together by recently-recruited head chef, Les Fleming, who brings decades of experience to the eatery — including time spent at the Retro Rocks restaurants in the Saginaw/Bay City area, as the executive chef of Catbird in Port Austin.
While the bar food people expect from a place like Rivals will remain, the new menu will offer items like a wild mushroom flatbread and burger, or grilled pork chops in a mustard sauce.
Notable appetizers (made from scratch daily) are Rivals’ Southwest egg rolls and a concoction called “Quecerveza,” a mashup of the Spanish words for cheese (queso) and beer (cerveza).
Rivals is also integrating a new general manager in Eric Lab — a familiar face in the Owosso-area culinary scene, perhaps best known for his time as a member of the Roma’s Back Door ownership group.
The taphouse celebrated Lab’s first week on the job earlier this month by offering free appetizers to any other “Erics” to stop by.
Lab’s time in hospitality includes a three-year stint on Kiawah Island, a resort area off the coast of Charleston, S.C.
Lab’s tenure on Kiawah included the 2012 PGA Championship, which proved to be an education in meeting customers’ needs — even world-famous golfers. “You treat the person next to you … like a superstar,” Lab recalled. “They chose you, they chose to come into your home. That’s how I want to be treated when I go out.”
Owner Connelly is also a relatively recent Rivals’ newcomer, having taken over the restaurant last December.
She brings diverse experience to the business. She’s worked in the nonprofit sector and has headed up her own grant writing/consulting firm.
There are at least two restaurateurs in the family. Ashley grew up working for her aunt and uncle, Kathy and Ron Birchmeier, at Kathy’s 126 Restaurant and Lounge in Flushing.
A five-year stay in Italy influenced Connelly’s palate. Connelly and her husband got to Italy through their work with defense contractor Lockheed Martin, as part of the team involved with the starting up of an F-35 fighter jet assembly plant outside of Milan.
The way Italians view meals — especially lingering dinners — was a revelation. “They treat food in such a holistic manner,” Connelly recalled.
Connelly hopes one effect of the new menu is getting people to pass plates around the table. “It’s about tasting and trying things,” she said. “I want us to encourage people to try new things.”
And rest assured, it’s also still about having a comfortable place to watch the game. “Rivals has always been a place that brings people together and that’s why I chose it, to continue that legacy
“With a new menu, we want to get people to try new things, have a good time and come as you are,” Connelly said. “Everyone is welcome.”
