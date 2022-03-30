DURAND — The next St. Mary Outreach Food Pantry distribution will take place April 9 at 700 Columbia Drive in Durand
Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Friday. For an appointment, call St. Mary Church at (855)-288-6704, extension 7017 and follow the instructions on the answering service. The distribution will take place outside in the parking lot, per the Greater Lansing Food Banks (GLFB) recommendation. Please stay in your vehicle. The food and paperwork will be brought to your vehicle. Food will be placed in your trunk/hatchback, so please make room
Bring either a government-issued identification, or a piece of mail with your address. Restrooms will not be available. To receive food, you must have an appointment and live in the following areas: Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Durand, Gaines, Lennon or Vernon.
The distribution will take place at the St. Mary Education Building.
