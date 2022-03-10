CORUNNA — The felony circuit court trial stretched into a third day this morning, as jurors were scheduled to return and resume deliberations to decide the fate of Eric Boylan, who is accused of paying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Judge Matthew Stewart dismissed the jury for the day, with instructions to return this morning at 9 a.m. to continue deliberations. A verdict is expected at some point today.
The jury was given the case a little before 3 p.m. Wednesday after the proofs were closed and attorneys gave their closing arguments. After mulling the case for almost two hours, no decision was reached.
Boylan, 46, was charged by prosecutors in May 2021 with five counts of first-degree CSC, human trafficking, child sexually abusive commercial activity, using a computer to commit a crime, unlawful imprisonment, two counts of third-degree CSC, two counts of fourth-degree CSC, and accosting a child for immoral purposes. Boylan allegedly paid another individual to have sex with the man’s then-14-year-old relative.
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
He was charged along with Jeffrey Funsch, 60, of Vestaburg, who cut a plea deal with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor”s Office. In return for 12 felony CSC and human trafficking-related felonies being dismissed, Funsch instead pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree child abuse. Funsch was also required to provide truthful testimony against Boylan.
Jurors sent Stewart a note Wednesday afternoon asking about any plea agreement between prosecutors and Funsch, but since the issue was not discussed while proofs were open, Stewart sent jurors back a note saying he could not answer since the issue was not raised during testimony.
Boylan is also charged as a habitual offender-fourth notice due to two 1997 convictions for first-degree CSC, for which he served a prison sentence. He faces a mandatory minimum 25-year sentence if convicted of any CSC-related crime, and possible life sentences on the CSC-1 counts and several others due to his status as a habitual offender.
Additionally, Boylan is also accused of assaulting the same victim from the current case in 2018, and fleeing to Texas to avoid prosecution. He was apprehended by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Recovery Team in connection with the 2018 case.
Funsch is currently lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail while awaiting sentencing in his case.
