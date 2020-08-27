BANCROFT — The Bancroft Historical Society says that the donated copies of old Bancroft Commercial newspapers and early 1900s high school yearbooks donated by residents have been digitized with the help of to the Community District Library.
They can be found on the website mycdl.org under historical documents. The newspapers are searchable, and you can look for specific dates or information.
The BHS said in a press release it thanks to those who donated these items.
