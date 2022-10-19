OWOSSO — The next Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee Volunteer Training Workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Parish Center at St. Paul Catholic Church, 111 N. Howell St. The entrance is on the north and near Brady Street.

The program serves adults who have ongoing health and medical challenges, especially if their family caregivers need respite volunteer services, a press release said.

