OWOSSO — The next Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee Volunteer Training Workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Parish Center at St. Paul Catholic Church, 111 N. Howell St. The entrance is on the north and near Brady Street.
The program serves adults who have ongoing health and medical challenges, especially if their family caregivers need respite volunteer services, a press release said.
“The largest need for volunteers is to be matched with and serve adults with ongoing health needs, and their caregiving families, and especially persons who are frail, elderly, and living alone,” the press release said. “Respite volunteers typically spend one to three hours a week of time with the person they are matched with in their own community, and help as needed depending on each person and family caregiving situation. The volunteers provide friendly visiting, play cards or board games, help the person with hobbies, and provide respite to the family caregivers. Volunteers willing to be matched with someone are needed throughout the county. The volunteer service is based on availability of volunteers for each community.”
There are multiple volunteer opportunities — volunteering for a person with health/medical challenges in the volunteer’s own community; providing respite for the family caregiver; helping at the office in Owosso; helping with events; and helping with special projects.
Persons interested in attending the workshop are asked to register in advance by emailing office@respitevolunteers.org, calling (989) 725-1127, or stopping by the office. Adults with health and medical challenges and their family caregivers may also contact Respite Volunteers to request an evaluation to receive services.
Area employers wanting to provide information to their employees, who are also family caregivers, may also call to schedule presentations, and meetings.
The office of Respite Volunteers is at 710 W. King St. in Owosso in the brick home just east of Memorial Healthcare. Please use the main entrance, which is on the parking lot (north) side. Interested persons can request to meet with the Respite Volunteer staff prior to the workshop. The office is usually open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
