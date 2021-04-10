Driver in Owosso shooting case pleads to charge

CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty Thursday to being an accessory after the fact for his role in an August 2020 shooting that wounded three people.
Spencer Ryder, 26, accepted a plea offer from prosecutors in which four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder were dismissed, and he instead pleaded guilty to two felony counts of accessory after the fact.
Following Ryder’s guilty plea, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. May 20, and ordered Ryder’s bond continued.
Rder admitted during the hearing that he was driving his car in Owosso with passengers Michael Evans, 20, and Alex Letts, 20. The three men drove to a residence in Owosso, and then got into an argument with a group of three people.
Following the argument, Evans fired a .22-caliber revolver once in the direction of the three people. The round struck concrete and fragmented, peppering the three victims with shrapnel and wounding them slightly.
“I went to a house with Letts and Evans,” Ryder said. “They were arguing and stuff went down. Evans shot a gun from the back seat of my car. I kind of panicked and then drove away. I really didn’t know what to do at the time.”
He added that Letts had urged Evans to fire his pistol at the victims.
Ryder then said he took the two men to the home of an Owosso woman.
That woman allowed Evans and Letts to hide in her home for a short period of time.
Evans and Ryder were arrested by Owosso police the day after the shooting. Letts fled and was apprehended several weeks later in Lansing by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Recovery Team.
Evans was sentenced in March to a minimum of eight years, 10 months in prison for his role in the shooting.
Letts pleaded guilty in March to one count of prisoner possessing contraband and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm.
While a “Cobbs” plea agreement (a promise not to impose consecutive sentencing) with prosecutors was in place, Stewart adjourned sentencing so that he can review approximately 30 disciplinary reports on Letts from his time in jail.
