OWOSSO — Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but Friday evening proved that Owosso still hasn’t dulled its sweet tooth.
Friday was the annual Owosso Chocolate Walk, which Owosso Main Street has put on each year since 2014 (save for 2021) to fund-raise and spread awareness of business in Downtown Owosso.
In his first year with OMS, Nick Bruckman was the planner behind Friday’s sweetness, in which chocoholics collected treats from a list of 39 participating businesses — nearly double last year’s total of 21.
“It was excellent,” he said of the event’s rollout. “We had a lot of compliments, and people were excited to be downtown.”
While the number of participating business surged, the number of walkers was down slightly this year. The event had been on a five-year sellout streak, but this time around Bruckman said that approximately 275 of the 300 tickets were sold.
Price may have been a factor there, as tickets went up $12 in 2022, to $20. The 2020 walk only cost $10.
For Owosso’s abundance of confectioners, the Chocolate Walk is a golden opportunity to strut their stuff.
Owosso Cookie Co. delighted eventgoers with three different flavors of cookie dough, classic chocolate chip, brownie and birthday cake. Its’a Bakery Thing doled out chocolate donut holes. Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates — perhaps Owosso’s premier chocolatier — had “bear claws” (cashews, caramel and chocolate).
Cakey Cakes & Bagles threw the kitchen sink at participants with an “everything cookie.” The treat contained M&Ms, potato chips, pretzels, chocolate chips, butterscotch, oats and sea salt.
Lisa Phelps, owner of MiLi’s Boutique, said the turnout was “really good,” with chocolate collectors entering her store before the 5 p.m. start time (she handed out homemade chocolate covered pretzels) with a steady stream of customers trekking through for the duration of the event. With the boutique participating in its third Chocolate Walk, Phelps took advantage offer all merchandise at 30% off during the three-hour event.
“It’s imperative for the downtown businesses to have these type of events. At least half of the people say the only time they get downtown is when we have these special events, so I think that having them throughout the year is important,” Phelps said.
It’s easy to see how an event like the Chocolate Walk benefits bakers, and even boutiques — they get to introduce their wares to perspective clients on the spot — but even businesses that aren’t in the ready-to-sell merchandise business were able to benefit.
AZee Printing Solutions, which plans to move shop next month from 116 W. Exchange St. to the greener pastures of a front and center location on Main Street, used the walk to let folks know about its upcoming relocation.
“We just want everyone to know that this is where we’re going to be. We’re not a brand new print shop,” said Tracy Reath, a manager at AZee Printing Solutions. “Events like this bring in people; we’ve had people from out of town come in, so now they know who we are and where we are.”
Bruckman said he hopes the list of participants continues to grow for next year’s event, and for people to visit Downtown Owosso en masse, Chocolate Walk or not.
“We’re hoping for more businesses (next year), and we want to see people come Downtown Owosso all year long,” he said.
