GLADWIN — The co-owner of Dol-Jac Propane in Ovid is being held in the Gladwin County Jail on a felony charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Dolan Baker, of Ovid, was arrested by police in Gladwin County Oct. 28. He was arraigned in 80th District Court by Judge Joshua Farrell, who set bond at $500,000 cash or surety, according to a Gladwin County court official.
The alleged assault took place at Baker’s vacation property in Gladwin County, according to an individual who is familiar with the case.
Baker is charged with first-degree CSC (victim 13 or under, defendant 17 or older), which is punishable by up to life in prison if convicted. Gladwin County District Court does not have online district court records and officials would not provide the date of birth of the defendant. A record searches indicate Baker has no criminal history in Shiawassee or Clinton counties.
According to documents on file with Michigan’s Department of Commerce, Baker is listed as co-owner of Dol-Jac Propane in Ovid along with one other individual. The company, 9900 E. Walker Road, was founded in January 1992.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.