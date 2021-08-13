CORUNNA — Shiawassee County residents spent more than 50 minutes Thursday once again chastising the county board for mistakes, missteps and poor judgment regarding COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses.
Many of the members of the public who spoke during Thursday’s session at the Corunna community center expressed continued frustration over commissioners’ decision to award themselves and other county elected officials COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses from American Rescue Plan Act funds last month.
A Genesee County judge has since ordered the county officials to repay the bonuses. The judge’s order was officially signed and received by the county Thursday.
County Coordinator Brian Boggs indicated Thursday that all commissioners and other county elected officials have returned their bonus payments. Emails were sent out to the remaining employees — those who received a bonus of $5,000 or more — to return the funds.
Commissioners discussed setting a public hearing to discuss future disbursement of the ARPA funds, as well as re-evaluating the county’s current attorney fees, though no formal action was taken on either issue. Commissioners will next meet Sept. 20-23.
Boggs also asked commissioners to schedule a special meeting to conduct his annual evaluation. A date for the evaluation was not set, though the meeting will be closed to the public when it occurs, at Boggs’ request. The evaluation itself is a public record once complete.
Boggs, appointed on an interim basis in April 2020 and hired as permanent coordinator in June 2020, has faced multiple calls to resign for his role in the hazard pay controversy. That group includes the Shiawassee County Republican Party, which Monday also demanded the resignation of Commissioner Jeremy Root, R-District 5.
“I know some of you wish it was different than this, that we weren’t going an evaluation, that something immediate was going to happen,” Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, said Thursday. “We have to make sure that we’re doing the best thing that we can in order to keep the county operating efficiently. It’s budget time, there’s a lot of big things coming, so we hear you.
“I believe we’re headed in a really good direction and I belive your questions are going to be answered,” she continued. “I wish they could all be answered this week, I wish we had all the solutions this week, but if you give us a little time, trust that we’ve heard you. Please keep coming to the meetings, please keep communicating with us, because we are listening. But we have to move forward kind of one puzzle piece at a time.”
The public’s frustration with the county board comes after a July 15 meeting during which commissioners approved, 6-0, a plan to pay COVID-19 hazard pay to county employees using federal relief funds.
While nearly every county employee received some money, most were given $1,000 to $2,500; six individuals — Commissioner Jeremy Root, R-District 5, among them — received $25,000, while others received $12,500, $10,000 or $5,000.
Root resigned as chairman of the board shortly before a special meeting Aug. 1, but chose to retain his District 5 seat representing Antrim, Burns and Shiawassee townships, as well as a portion of Caledonia Township. Root and fellow commissioners Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and Gary Holzhauzen, R-District 3, did not attend the Aug. 1 meeting.
Root admitted Wednesday he hasn’t reached a decision as to whether he will resign from the board of commissioners. He described the commissioners’ decision to include themselves in the hazard pay bonuses as “an error in judgment.”
Webster blamed Root for conducting a closed meeting on the hazard pay bonuses and then divvying up the $557,000 with commissioners and other elected officials receiving the bulk of the money intended for front-line workers.
Since then, the county has been sued and county prosecutor Scott Koerner issued an opinion calling the payments illegal. A Genesee County judge ordered officials to repay bonuses over $5,000, with all elected officials agreeing to repay the funds.
Questions have also been raised regarding the assignment of former county attorney Ryan Painter’s contract to law firm Braun Kendrick in February. Painter was hired as an individual attorney to represent the county in local matters in November 2020.
Webster said she did not recall voting on assigning Painter’s contract to the firm, and while she’s been told the contract is assignable, she’s received numerous legal opinions to the contrary.
Painter submitted his resignation from the firm to the county Friday, citing a recent death in the family, with Braun Kendrick attorney Eric Morris stepping in to represent the county moving forward. Morris will serve under Painter’s existing agreement of 50 hours per month at $170 per hour — about $102,000 per year — and $200 per hour for work in excess of 50 hours.
Boggs has staunchly defended the assignment, explaining Painter informed the board of his transition to Braun Kendrick during an open meeting earlier this year, presenting the amended service agreement before the board. The decision to not put the agreement before the board for a vote, according to Boggs, was “under (Painter’s) direction.”
“We didn’t pick that and we should be able to pick that on behalf of our voters,” Webster said Thursday, adding she has concerns over the amount of money the county is spending for legal representation.
The county’s prior firm, Cohl, Stoker and Toskey, cost roughly $34,000 per year from 2016 to 2020, whereas the county has already generated $84,000 in legal fees — including $67,000 to Braun Kendrick — this year.
“You are correct to question whether we’re spending too much on legal fees,” Brodeur said to Webster. “I’m not saying we are. The question I would have, and I guess I would direct to (Brian) Boggs, is looking at previous years compared to more recently, is there a reason we have spent more on legal fees? And would it be reasonable for us to look at that and see if perhaps there’s some savings there?”
Boggs indicated it’s absolutely something he can look into, adding the services the county receives from Braun Kendrick are different than those previously provided by Cohl, Stoker and Toskey.
“While Bonnie Toskey is a fine lawyer, she did not provide contract review or review or write the resolutions that are before you, so several of the contracts that have been authorized by the board of commissioners before we hired Braun Kendrick were never reviewed by outside counsel, they were never reviewed by the county’s legal counsel,” Boggs said.
“I do think that all of the contracts that the county receives, the resolutions that are passed that have legal and financial implications, need to be reviewed by corporate counsel,” he continued. “There are other things that probably could be changed, but those (contracts and resolutions) in particular open up a large amount of liability to the county not to have them done, and they were not being done.”
Commissioners did not formally vote to instruct Boggs to re-evaluate the county’s attorney fees, though further discussion is expected in the coming months.
Midway through Thursday’s meeting, Chairman Greg Brodeur opened the floor to any commissioner who wished to speak, whether it be to address a question from a constituent, make a statement on a particular issue, or share thoughts on the future.
