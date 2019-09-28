SAGINAW — A jury took just over 2 1/2 hours to find Sherry Mandel guilty of attempted murder in the December 2018 shooting of her estranged wife and her new girlfriend Friday afternoon, an act of “pure, unadulterated evil,” according to prosecutors.
Mandel was found guilty shortly after 4 p.m. Friday on one count of attempted murder, a lesser included charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and two counts of felony firearms, for the shootings of her wife and her girlfriend in Chesaning Dec. 4, 2018. She was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder, but the jury elected to find her guilty of the assault with intent to do great bodily harm charge instead.
When the jury foreman announced the guilty verdicts aloud, Mandel showed no emotion and stared down at the table at which she was seated. Once the jury was dismissed from the courtoom by 10th Circuit Court Judge Manvel Trice, Mandel turned around, looked at family members, and shrugged. She then glared at her estranged wife and her girlfriend for several moments before being led away by court bailiffs.
“We’re very pleased with the verdict,” Saginaw County assistant prosecutor Daniel Van Norman said following the trial.
Friday morning began with closing arguments from the prosecution and defense. Van Norman said the case “was about the law, and not about sympathy” for Mandel, whose wife had left her for another woman in November 2018 and moved into a house in Chesaning on Front Street.
He pointed to all the items Mandel had brought with her before waiting in Showboat Park for her wife to arrive at her new home after work. The items included a dark sweatshirt and jeans Mandel was wearing when she was arrested, two black stocking hats, four packs of cigarettes, a bottle of Crown Royal liquor, duct tape, a box of .380 ammunition, box cutters and a large wrench. Mandel had admitted to police that she followed her wife home the night of Dec. 4, and was looking for answers from her wife, who had not been returning messages. Van Norman called Mandel’s actions premeditated. Mandel wept repeatedly during Van Norman’s closing argument.
“This was rage and anger,” Van Norman said. “(Mandel) was dressed and equipped to kill.”
Defense attorney James Gust apparently raised enough doubt in his remarks to have one attempted murder charge reduced to assault with intent to do great bodily harm by telling the jury that Mandel had ample opportunity to kill her wife and her girlfriend, but didn’t do so.
“It’s all about intent,” Gust told the jury. “This is a tragic love story. Why didn’t she (kill them)? She didn’t intend to do it.”
After the jury reached its verdict, Mandel was remanded to the custody of the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office until her sentencing hearing, which Judge Manvel Trice III scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 12.
Van Norman said sentencing guidelines in the case indicate Mandel will serve a minimum of 10 1/2 years in prison for the convictions.
