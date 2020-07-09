OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Community Foundation has awarded 24 grants to nonprofits through different endowments, including Shiawassee Youth Advisory Council W.K. Kellogg Fund, and the COVID-19 Community Cares fund.
The grants total $28,500 and include:
The Alford and Alice Emmert Youth Fund to promote education and training that promotes leadership for youth in Shiawassee County.
n The Arc Mid-Michigan — $1,000
n Village of Bancroft — $419
The Ryan Jones Memorial Fund to benefit patients who suffer from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis by providing services to improve their quality of life. The fund also benefits animal welfare organizations in Shiawassee County.
n Shiawassee Humane Society-$1,000
n Community Cats of Owosso — $1,000
The Montgomery Family Fund to support conservation, recreation, the arts and children or individuals with special needs.
n Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts — $255
n Shiawassee Family YMCA — $581
The Playground Restoration and Maintenance Fund through the Cook Family Foundation to provide materials and supplies to volunteer groups who commit to repair or enhance public playgrounds and other recreational facilities for youth in Shiawassee County.
n Shiawassee Hope — $1,000
n Village of Bancroft — $300
The Debra Wegman Memorial Fund to support programs focusing on health care, education, arts and theater, community improvement, ministry and spiritual enrichment, beautification projects (especially water-related projects), youth programs, senior programs or other unmet charitable needs.
n First Congregational Church of Laingsburg — $1,000
n Shiawassee Family YMCA — $730
Youth Advisory Council W.K. Kellogg Foundation Fund awards grants to organizations that focus on programs or activities for youth in the arts, education, or recreational fields, as well as health and human services.
n Voice for Children — $500
n Catholic Charities of Genesee and Shiawassee Counties — $2,000
n Shiawassee Family YMCA — $800
n The Arc Mid-Michigan — $1,365
n Muscular Dystrophy Association — $500
n Shiawassee Goodfellows — $800
n Capital Area Community Services — $2,000
The Community Cares COVID-19 Fund was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic this year. This fund focuses on nonprofits and other charitable organizations in Shiawassee County that are struggling to survive due to the COVID-19 crisis.
n Safe Center — $2,000
n The ARC Mid-Michigan — $2,000
n Shiawassee Family YMCA — $2,000
n Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee — $2,000
n The Salvation Army — $2,000
n Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts — $1,250
n Memorial Healthcare Foundation — $2,000
