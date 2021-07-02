End of the road

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — It might seem like only yesterday, but it was 29 years ago that Brent Friess hired on at the Shiawassee County Road Commission as a truck driver.
Friess worked his way up to the top spot, getting tapped to be the road commission’s managing director in 2015.
Now, the 59-year-old is retiring from the road commission to focus on his family. On Wednesday, his last day on the job, he was treated to a luncheon attended by coworkers and family members.
Chris Cannon, a supervising engineer for the road commission, has accepted the role of interim managing director starting July 1 until the three-member road commission panel chooses a permanent replacement.
But Friess will be tough to replace.
“We were fortunate to have Brent,” road commission Chairman John Michalec said. “What a pleasure it’s been, working with this guy. Talk about making a road commissioner’s job easier. He’s dedicated to a fault, serving us and the rest of Shiawassee County.
“Brent would do anything for the roads — he’s relentless. Over the years, he has worked most of the jobs here. He ended up in the top spot for a reason.”
Five years after Friess was hired to drive trucks, he became a road grader operator. Promoted in May 1998 to superintendent, he was in charge of the road commission’s day-to-day operations for 17 years before getting promoted to managing director.
Ric Crawford, elected to the road commission in 2018, said Friess was generous in showing him the ropes.
“As the newbie on the board, I can’t tell you how much Brent has mentored me in this position,” Crawford said. “He calls on a regular basis and keeps you updated on what’s going on. I will be very sad to lose Brent — he’s been a scholar to me.”
Friess grew up in Corunna, graduating from Corunna High School in 1980. After working at the Corunna Elevator for a few years, he joined the Corunna Department of Public Works in 1984, staying there until he joined the road commission.
Friess said in a June 22 letter to Michalec that his resignation, due to retirement, came with mixed feelings.
“My years at the (road commission) have been very rewarding. The current board is exemplary, knowledgeable and dedicated,” he wrote, adding: “The road commission has always meant more to me than just a job or a paycheck. I know there will be a big part of me that will always miss serving on the (road commission).”
Friess said in the letter that he was grateful to have worked for the road commission in several capacities, as each position helped him grow as an employee and person.
He noted that, since becoming managing director, his relationships with township officials — who partner with the road commission on road projects each year — grew strong. Also, he worked hard to lead and support his employees, who often toiled during the worst weather and road conditions.
He reserved most of the credit for his stunning rise within the road commission to his loved ones.
“I wouldn’t have made it this far without the support of my wife and my family,” he said Wednesday.
Friess grew up on a farm not far from the home of his future wife, Peggy, currently an administrative assistant at Corunna Public Schools.
“I had a shining for my wife in the fourth grade,” Brent Friess said. “We were high school sweethearts.”
Today, the couple have two adult daughters and five grandchildren.
Friess said he plans to spend some of his post-retirement time deer hunting and working with his brother-in-law on the family farm, Farmer’s Garden on Hibbard Road in Shiawassee Township.
But the road commission will always hold a special place in his heart.
“It’s been a great place to work,” Friess said. “I’m really going to miss it.”
