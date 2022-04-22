Man rejects plea deal, will take case to trial next week

CORUNNA — A St. Johns man accused of embezzling at least $60,000 from his former Owosso employer rejected a plea deal from prosecutors at a plea hearing Thursday morning, and will instead take his case before a jury.
Steven Zemla is facing three felony charges of embezzlement by an agent or trustee ($20,000-$50,000) and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property ($20,000 or more) in three separate charging files for allegedly stealing from his former Owosso-based employer, TiAL Products Inc.
At Thursday’s hearing, Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor Abigail Tepper said her office’s last best offer would be for Zemla to plead guilty to a reduced charge of receiving and concealing stolen property ($1,000-$20,000), and felony embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property charges would be dismissed. Sentencing guidelines were estimated at zero to three months in jail with the agreement in place, and any sentence could not exceed 11 months.
As part of the proposed plea agreement, Zemla would be required to pay $100,000 in restitution, with $25,000 of that amount due at time of sentencing.
Zemla, who had car trouble and was about 30 minutes late to Thursday’s hearing, said through defense attorney Lucas Dillon that he would not accept the offer, and will take his case before a jury.
His trial is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Regardless of the results of next week’s trial, Zemla could still potentially face two more jury trials for the other two files in which he is charged with felony embezzlement.
A motion hearing is scheduled for Monday in circuit court, in which Zemla’s attorney is seeking to exclude testimony from a witness in the case.
Court records indicate that prosecutors filed one 2016 felony embezzlement charge on Dec. 28, 2020, four days before the statute of limitations would have precluded any prosecution in that case.
Zemla has no prior history in Shiawassee County. Each embezzlement charge he faces is punishable in Michigan by up to 10 years in prison, and Stewart ordered bond continued.
Following Thursday’s hearing, Stewart noticed a mark or stamp on Zemla’s hand, and asked if he had been to a bar Wednesday evening, since Zemla is currently on bond and is prohibited from drinking alcohol.
However, Zemla showed Stewart the mark, where he had written “court” on his hand so that he wouldn’t forget to attend Thursday’s hearing.
