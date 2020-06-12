LANSING — State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, this week highlighted a trio of bills which will help both law enforcement and those with communication impediments during routine traffic stops or emergencies.
The legislation, which Frederick helped to develop in the House, creates a designation for people who have difficulty communicating, which would be included in information law enforcement sees when asking for and reviewing identification — such as vehicle registration, driver’s license or state ID. The communication difficulties covered in the proposals include deafness or hearing loss and autism.
House Bill 5541, which Frederick co-sponsored, has been sent to the governor for review along with Senate Bills 278-79.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.