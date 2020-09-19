BANCROFT — Burns Grange, 6630 Cole Road, will offer chicken dinner for sale on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Only takeout meals will be available for purchase at $10 each. Dinners will include three pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, biscuits with gravy, corn, coleslaw, a roll and a brownie. The meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at the front door, and meals can be picked up at the back door. Masks are required to attend.
