Owosso Councilperson Emily Olson asks for ‘slight ounce of compassion’ in prepared remarks at council meeting

Owosso City Council member Emily Olson, center, reads prepared remarks at Tuesday's regular meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — Since taking her seat on the Owosso City Council, Emily Olson has been a lightning rod for heated discussion.

In November, Olson opened her tenure with a resolution to have organized prayer struck from future meetings, and made further waves by electing to not stand for the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance which precedes all official council business. Her prayer motion failed in a 5-2 vote, but she has stuck firmly to her principles in subsequent meetings, consistently remaining seated for prayer and Pledge.

(3) comments

Mother Hen

Welcome to small town hospitality if one is "different" in any way. Sad, but true. The fear of anybody who is different is real.

Tere

To remain seated during prayer is your right, but if you ask to have prayer struck from the meetings, you can expect reaction from the audience and public at large.

Stephen Schlaack, MBA
Stephen Schlaack, MBA

She proposed a moment of silence so that all could pray or not pray. The mayor insisted on voting on it that meeting. She only brought the matter forward to a vote, as that's what she was prompted to do by the mayor.

Stephen Schlaack

