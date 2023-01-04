OWOSSO — Since taking her seat on the Owosso City Council, Emily Olson has been a lightning rod for heated discussion.
In November, Olson opened her tenure with a resolution to have organized prayer struck from future meetings, and made further waves by electing to not stand for the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance which precedes all official council business. Her prayer motion failed in a 5-2 vote, but she has stuck firmly to her principles in subsequent meetings, consistently remaining seated for prayer and Pledge.
Her actions have been subject to vociferous objection from some members of the public, who have repeatedly raised the issue during public comment sections.
Some Olson opponents have gone further than mere vocal disagreement.
After the council’s regularly-scheduled Dec. 5 meeting, Olson found a sealed letter on her spot marked “private” from local Facebook blogger Tom Manke, detailing a “vision” from God he was sent of her being shot while leaving her Owosso business, A Woman’s Work Shop. Manke has claimed that his “premonition” had “nothing to do” with him, and he was merely trying to warn Olson.
Being at the center of consistent negative attention has evidently worn on Olson, who was visibly affected as she read prepared remarks near the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting.
“In the time that I’ve been on Owosso City Council, six weeks of it, I’ve been hand-delivered death threats, told that I would burn in hell, been declared anti-American, been called a ‘plant,’ told that I only moved here to disrupt the conservative narrative, been accused of living in 35 places in five years and was told that it was God’s blessing that the pipes in my business burst on Christmas Day.
“I’ve been yelled at, criticized, reprimanded for being too ‘woke.’ I’ve been described as someone’s worst enemy; I’ve been subjected to online slander; associated with a hate group that literally killed thousands of innocent lives across the country; I’ve been told that I’m abusing my power by having an opinion; I’ve been ushered to leave now for fear of my safety; and I’ve been stalked by a delusional man at public meetings, tracking my facial expressions and my every movement, with a malicious intent that I didn’t know could be mustered by a stranger,” Olson said.
Olson has advocated for the separation of church and state at previous meetings. She said she attended a council meeting in July, and it was the first meeting she had seen opened with a prayer, and she said she reached out to every city council member prior to the meetings requesting the creation of more “inclusive” city council meetings.
“Nothing has been more disheartening for me than the day that my husband and I had to sit our children down, young children, and pull up photographs of this man and warm them of safety and the danger that lurks around every corner, including the back of my shop,” she said. “What I’ve done, apparently the wrongdoing that I did to warrant this mistreatment from here all across the city and across the state, it’s far and wide. I’ve abstained from the Christian prayer. I sat here in July and I didn’t do it and I didn’t stand for the Pledge because it says ‘under God.’ That’s it. When I became a city council member, I suggested that if I was uncomfortable, other people would be uncomfortable too and why don’t we err on the side of less harm by suggesting we remove the prayer. That’s it. That’s literally all I did.”
Olson said that hateful rhetoric has brought the situation to where it is today.
“What others have done in response is not the product of my doing, nor my burden to bear. Hateful rhetoric, lies and misinformation, twisting the facts and the deep desire to invent a narrative that would offend the maximum number of residents has brought us to where we are today. A Confederacy of dunces with a megaphone, who desire to pull us away from meaningful dialogue and the opportunity to truly sit with new ideas and offer thoughtful consideration and contemplation — they want to keep our town small and narrow and the outlook grim,” she said.
Olson then brought an accusation lobbed at her in last month’s meeting, when Owosso School Board Vice President Shelly Ochodnicky took time to voice her displeasure at the fact that Olson and fellow Councilmember Janae Fear belonged to a group which seemed to advocate the boycott of Ochodnicky’s dog grooming business, Downtown Hound. Olson and Fear have repeatedly maintained that there hasn’t been a boycott of any businesses; Fear said she’s in fact a regular customer at Downtown Hound.
“There is no boycott Shelly (Ochodnicky); I assure you there’s no boycott,” Olson said to Ochodnicky, who was in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting. The boycott that I know of is one that the blogger has been exacting over the businesses that put a Pride flag in their window, and ask for equal rights and representation in the town. Beyond that, I know of no other boycott. I don’t use Downtown Hound because I have a friend whose dog was hurt there. That’s what I know about it. That’s it,” Olson said.
Olson reiterated that she never called for a boycott of any local business, only that she she “votes with her dollar” when it comes to deciding what businesses she uses.
“I don’t shop at certain stores because I don’t believe in promoting gun violence, and I don’t believe in apparel that does so. I don’t use services of companies that promote anti-choice merchandise because I believe that reproduction rights are vital to women’s healthcare. We are the culmination of our association, and whenever possible, I vote with my dollar because where my money goes matters as a citizen,” she said.
Olson closed her remarks asking to be respected as another person that cares about the community.
“I moved here, I invested my life savings here and I brought businesses here. I ran for city council, and I don’t believe that this is a fair and equitable solution to any disagreement with what I feel. What I feel is true to myself. What I would just ask is that you respect me as you’d respect any other person that you agree with, because that’s all I need. I just need the same amount of respect. I’m showing up for you; I’m doing the work — I make extensive notes on every packet. All I want is just a slight ounce of compassion. You don’t have to agree with me — I’m not even asking you to — but I represent some people in this town, 2,069 of them. So that’s all I’m asking, a little compassion,” she said.
Upon the conclusion of her nearly six minute speech, Olson received a standing ovation from most in attendance.
(3) comments
Welcome to small town hospitality if one is "different" in any way. Sad, but true. The fear of anybody who is different is real.
To remain seated during prayer is your right, but if you ask to have prayer struck from the meetings, you can expect reaction from the audience and public at large.
She proposed a moment of silence so that all could pray or not pray. The mayor insisted on voting on it that meeting. She only brought the matter forward to a vote, as that's what she was prompted to do by the mayor.
Stephen Schlaack
