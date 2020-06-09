CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced the names of the victims in Saturday’s fatal wrong-way crash on I-69.
The driver of the Dodge RAM pickup was Richard Fillio, 75, of Pontiac.
The driver of a Kia Sportage was 41-year-old Jennifer Sisk of Grand Blanc. Both were killed.
According to Sheriff’ Brian BeGole, Fillio pulled to the side of the westbound lanes near the 118-mile marker west of M-71. He then made a U-turn and drove the wrong way into traffic.
Fillio struck Sisk’s Sportage head on. Fillio was not wearing a seatbelt. Sisk was belted.
Traffic was shut down and rerouted at M-71 for several hours.
