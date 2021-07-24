Owosso man ordered to prison after child porn plea

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced Friday to at least six years, eight months in prison on charges of possession of child pornography and indecent exposure.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart told Matthew Dalton, 30, that he “treats children like prey,” before imposing the prison sentence of 80 to 120 months. Dalton was ordered to pay court fines and costs, and must undergo a psychological examination. He was credited with one day served in jail.
“Most of us treat children like treasures,” Stewart told the defendant. “(Like) our future. You sort of look at them like food, like prey.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said Dalton was “a very sick individual.”
“Possessing child pornography on his phone, engaging in acts of role-playing and pedophilia. And then asking children for sexual favors. Alcohol is no excuse for possessing (child pornography),” Koerner said. “He should be ashamed of himself. It’s disgusting. He’s a danger to our children and he’s a danger to the community.”
Dalton apologized for his actions before being sentenced, and blamed his issues on alcohol abuse.
“Many years ago I started drinking,” Dalton said. “It became a lot more than that. I’ve done a lot of things I know I shouldn’t have. I don’t want to make excuses. I’m sorry for what I’ve done.”
Defense attorney David Nickola Friday asked Stewart to take into account numerous medical issues from which Dalton suffers and give him a reduced sentence.
Dalton was charged with the aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Material (CSAM) counts in January 2020 following an investigation by the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. That investigation was initiated after an anonymous citizen filed an online tip.
He was later arrested in June 2020 for walking around the mobile home park where he lives wearing only underwear, before peeping into a neighbor’s window. A neighbor said he saw Dalton’s exposed genitals and contacted police, who went to Dalton’s residence.
When police attempted to arrest him, Dalton fought the officers. At the time of the peeping incident, Dalton was on bond for the CSAM charges.
The case was delayed multiple times because of COVID-19 and for procedural issues, including a psychiatric exam.
Dalton pleaded guilty in June 2021 to three felony counts aggravated child sexually abusive material (CSAM) and one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.
As part of that plea agreement, a habitual offender-second notice enhancement was dismissed, along with three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), disorderly person (window peeper), and three counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer, greatly reducing prison exposure.
Dalton previously was charged in 2007 with three counts of possession of CSAM.
Court records indicate he pleaded to a lesser charge of using a computer to commit a crime, and the felony CSAM charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to four months in jail and three years of probation in that case.
He also has numerous prior misdemeanor convictions, according to online 66th District Court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.