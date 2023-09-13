OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Prevention Network (SPN) and Shiawassee Health and Wellness (SHW) co-hosted a walk on Tuesday designed to spread awareness of the nationwide problem of suicide, which claimed the lives of 49,449 Americans in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tuesday’s walk coincided with National Suicide Prevention Week, which runs Sept. 10-16. SPN and SHW have been collaborating on the event for six years now.

