OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Prevention Network (SPN) and Shiawassee Health and Wellness (SHW) co-hosted a walk on Tuesday designed to spread awareness of the nationwide problem of suicide, which claimed the lives of 49,449 Americans in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tuesday’s walk coincided with National Suicide Prevention Week, which runs Sept. 10-16. SPN and SHW have been collaborating on the event for six years now.
After a presentation from mental health experts and community leaders outside of Fitness Coliseum at 210 S. Water St. in Owosso, hundreds of people participated in either a 5k or 1.5 mile loop along the James S. Miner Riverwalk.
Penny Corbin, who serves as a public relations coordinator and prevention specialist for SPN, said she was grateful for another large turnout that saw almost 200 people pre-register to walk Tuesday. She was also thankful for the cooperative weather.
“The turnout is fantastic. I’m pleased with the turnout. We do this rain or shine. We’ve had some years where it’s a challenge, but we like the nice weather,” Corbin said. “We are grateful that you are here and we know that there are way too many suicides in our county, in our state, in our nation. No matter what your why is you walk, we’re here to support you. You can talk to someone, you can stop by Shiawassee Health and Wellness and receive counseling and services. Many people are here to help you through your journey.”
Corbin said suicide rates were down in Shiawassee County nearly 25% last year, which she takes as an indication that prevention efforts are working.
“We know that this is working. We know that we are helping people, and the more that we bring awareness around suicide prevention and mental awareness, we need to have the conversation, stop the stigma and talk about it,” Corbin said. “I think an event like this helps people to feel that they’re in a safe place to talk about mental illness.”
The Shiawassee Prevention Network is a cooperative that pools the efforts of 30 local and state organizations to focus on tackling the issue of suicide in Shiawassee County. Many of its member organizations were on hand at the Fitness Coliseum Tuesday, offering resources for attendees, including counseling.
Several community leaders, including Owosso Chief of Public Safety Kevin Lenkart and Shiawassee County Commissioner Marlene Webster were in attendance.
Brooke Wirtz, a suicide prevention coordinator for the Saginaw County Department of Veterans Affairs was one of several speakers ahead of Tuesday’s walk.
Grounding her remarks in personal experience — her family has suffered loss as a result of suicide — she spoke about the importance of constant vigilance with regard to prevention.
“I do just want to offer my deepest condolences to everyone here who has lost someone that they love here to suicide. I myself have as well, and I understand how devastating that can be,” Wirtz said. “I’m glad you’re here, and just want to offer you my hope for continued healing as you move forward in your life.
“Also, for those people that are here who either currently struggle with suicidal thoughts or have in the past, I want to say keep fighting, I’m glad you’re here, and we need you to stay. There’s lots of resources here. Please use those resources if you need them and please pass them around to someone else if you don’t. You never know when the moment might come that could be the reason that someone stays.
“Yes, September is Suicide Prevention Month in the U.S., but suicide prevention is not something that we just do during the month of September,” Wirtz went on. “It’s an everyday thing; it’s an every moment thing, because again, you never know when that moment might be for somebody or ourselves. In the U.S., suicide rates have climbed steadily … over the past 20 years about 36%. That is scary. It is one of the leading causes of death for every age group out there.”
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart was another speaker. He said he’s personally felt the “tidal wave” of losing a loved one too soon and encouraged the community to look for signs of suicide, including depression, mental illness, isolation and changes in appetite and sleep.
“I’ve had that loss and I’ve felt that pain, and it sucks. It’s hard. It knocks you down and it literally cripples you,” Stewart said. “After my loss, someone explained to me that concept of pain in a way that made sense to you. They said, if you imagined a box, and inside this box was a ball that would forever bounce back and forth. Whenever that ball hit a wall, you would feel that tidal wave of pain. Over time, that box begins to grow, so the ball doesn’t hit the walls as often. That made sense to me. So if that made sense to you, then I’m happy.
“But because you are all here tonight, I know that you just won’t lay down and take that pain. I know that because you’re here tonight, you will get up and you will look over that wall of pain and you’ll see what’s left,” Stewart continued. “What’s left are the survivors — your family and friends, who need you to be observant and need you to point out the signs. Our family and our friends need us to be the eyes and ears of safety. If you see something, say something. And what you should say to someone in crisis is this: Can I help you? How can I support you? What do you need? I’m here for you. Because being here tonight, you’re making an announcement to me and everyone else around you that you’re going to be watching, and you’re going to be looking out for everyone, including yourselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.