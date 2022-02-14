BANCROFT — The Burns Grange, 6630 Cole Road in Bancroft, will hold its jamboree from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday.
Dinner will include lasagna, rolls, salad, dessert and beverages. Cost $8 per person.
Music will be performed from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Donations are welcome for the dictionary project. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.
For further information, call (989) 288-4546.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.