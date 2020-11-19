MAPLE GROVE TWP. — Ron Eckles’ ticket was drawn this week in Twin Township Ambulance’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser raffle.
Eckles chose No. 16, it contained the two of diamonds. The next Queen of Hearts drawing is today at Big Joe’s. The estimated jackpot is $2,100.
Eckles took home $25 for being the winning ticket holder.
Tickets, for $1 each, are available at Big Joe’s, Tip N Point, Golden Comb, Bauman Brothers Auto Parts and the Hornets Nest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.