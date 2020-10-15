OWOSSO — The Johnson Controls Retirees, formerly Local 754 Retirees, will meet at the Owosso VFW Post, 519 S. Chipman St., to discuss insurance changes Johnson Controls is asking retirees to accept.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 21.
A UAW representative will explain upcoming health care changes. A Blue Cross representative also will be on hand. Participants must wear a mask and social distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.