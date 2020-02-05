OWOSSO — The staff at the Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) had their hands full Monday, literally, as many workers set to work on unwrapping and hanging a variety of pieces of artwork in preparation for the center’s first exhibit of the new decade.
The exhibit, which opened Tuesday and runs through March 15, features artists Brett “Xavier” Kosier, of Owosso; Candace Miller, of Lansing; Anita Brett, of East Lansing; along with pieces from 15 Flint Artist Market (FAM) members.
Kosier, who describes himself as having been an artist since his first breath, said he likes to experiment with a variety of art mediums in the studio, ranging from watercolor to pen and ink to ceramics.
“Hardly ever do they not work out because it’s art, you know what I mean?” Kosier said. “You start something new and make it work, you know, just let it flow, do what you feel.”
For the latest exhibit at the SAC, Kosier will have approximately 30 pieces on display, the majority of them with a focus on people, or rather the essence of people, as he strives to “achieve harmony or tension within the interactions of the subject matter and texture.”
A number of Kosier’s works depict scenes from World War I, including his painting “Cigarette Break,” which features German and American soldiers standing alongside one another inside the same trench, enjoying a break from the bloodshed.
Another of Kosier’s works, titled “Let the Good Times Roll,” depicts a soldier wearing a gas mask as he rides a 1918 Harley-Davidson.
“It’s the most exciting thing to me to do people,” Kosier said, “because people run the whole gamut of all life itself. I mean, who knows what people are going to do?”
For artist Candace Miller, the manner in which she crafts pieces has changed in recent years.
“I’ve been a sculptor for almost 40 years, and I used to work in hand-built clay,” Miller said. “I did big pieces, but as I’ve gotten older and my hands have lost their strength I can’t lift the heavy things I used to lift, so I started experimenting with different ways of making art with a medium that would work for me.”
Foam board, similar to what one would purchase at Home Depot, was one of many materials Miller attempted to work with, though for her, the board was troublesome because she couldn’t get movement out of it.
A self-described “3-D person,” Miller then turned to paper mache, which she used to craft one of her latest pieces, “West,” featuring a boy riding on the back of a sturgeon, presumably on an unknown quest.
“I really want to make a dialogue with the viewers,” Miller said. “I hope that when they look at that they’ll think about it and wonder what’s going on, what’s happening, and maybe it’ll spark some recognition with them, maybe something that happened in their own life that resonates with them.”
After moving to Michigan from California two years ago, Miller began researching the many Native American tribes of the Great Lakes, particularly the Ojibwe.
Each of Miller’s four works in the exhibit contain Native American elements, though for her, the pieces are about more than one particular culture.
“What I’m trying to say is, no matter what culture we’re raised in, whatever culture we have chosen as we become adults, that there’s certain universal human things that we all share,” Miller said.
The public will have an opporunity to meet the artists and enjoy food and drinks at the SAC during a public reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The exhibit will also be available during the SAC’s regular hours through March 15: noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call the Shiawassee Arts Center at (989) 723-8354 or visit shiawasseearts.org.
