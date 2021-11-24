OWOSSO — The 2021 winners of The Argus-Press coloring contest recently were selected.
The winners include:
- Lizzie Dettman, 12, of Corunna, grand-prize winner. She received a hayride package from Peacock Road Family Farm.
- Adena Bowers, 16, of Durand, winner in the 13-18 age category, also received a hayride package from Peacock Road Family Farm.
- Hailey Burgett, 11, of Owosso, winner in the division for ages 10-12. She received a gift certificate from Chip’s Place.
- Parker Matthews, 9, of Owosso, winner in the 7-9 age category, also received a gift certificate from Chip’s Place.
- Finn Burgett, 6, of Owosso, winner in the 5-6 age category. He won a gift card from NCG Cinema.
- Aiden Zayas, 4, of Owosso, winner in the 4 and younger category. He also received a NCG Cinema gift card.
Winning entries can be seen in color in today’s Home for the Holidays special section.
