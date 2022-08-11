Dairy 1st year
First Place: Chloe Jones
Second Place: Carter Jones
-
Dairy Novice
First Place: Ellie Liebengood
Second Place: Julie Lindner
-
Dairy Junior
First Place: Evan Ritter
Second Place: Anthony Lindner Jr
Third Place: Kane Cieslak
Fourth Place: Brice Honke
Fifth Place: Carter Birchmeier
-
Dairy Intermediate
First Place: Alexis Birchmeier
Second Place: Kennedy Birchmeier
Third Place: Reece Arndt
Fourth Place: Trevor Ritter
Fifth Place: Bryce Ritter
-
Dairy Senior
First Place: Samantha Birchmeier
Second Place: Amber Szakal
-
Beef 1st year
First Place: Morgan Chamberlain
Second Place: Brayden Cesal
Third Place: Kayleigh Sipka
Fourth Place: Ava Champion
Fifth Place: Brenna Kiesling
-
Beef Novice
First Place: Bristol Martindale
Second Place: Ella Williams
Third Place: Brooklyn Ritter
Fourth Place: Kaitlyn Cesal
Fifth Place: Anna Zdunic
-
Beef Junior
First Place: Adyson Balsley
Second Place: Autumn Deschepper
Third Place: Tyler Ash
Fourth Place: Tyler Schneider
Fifth Place: Chloe Honke
-
Beef Intermediate
First Place: Brady Risinger
Second Place: Luke Barta
Third Place: Hailey Throne
Fourth Plaxe: Taylor Throne
Fifth Place: Caitlyn Janicek
-
Beef Senior
First Place: Kaddi Gewirtz
Second Place: Olivia Birchmeier
Third Place: Kendall Hall
Fourth Place: Paul Hendzel
Fifth Place: Marc Hendzel
