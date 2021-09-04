BURNS TWP. — Burns Grange 160, 6630 Cole Road, is beginning its chicken dinners Sept. 12.
Dinners will be takeout-only once again.
Serving is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per dinner and includes chicken, biscuits and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, coleslaw, rolls and dessert.
